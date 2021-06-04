Mustang baseball holds off Red Oak for Hawk-10 win

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah baseball team built a decent lead a couple times against Red Oak Thursday, June 3, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, but had to make some big pitches down the stretch in holding on for the 11-9 victory.

The Mustangs led 11-8 entering the seventh inning with freshman Camden Lorimor, who got the final two outs of the sixth inning, on the mound. Lorimor gave up a single and a walk to start the inning, prompting Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts to call on Blake Herold to pitch -- and Herold stepped up.

Herold walked Landon Couse to load the bases with no outs, but then he struck out Garrett Couse for the first out. An error on a tough hop on a ground ball brought one run in and moved the tying run up to second and the go-ahead run onto the base paths. But Herold buckled down and struck out the next two batters to preserve the win.

“Blake hasn’t pitched a lot,” Roberts said. “He pitched a little last year and said he wanted the ball. I thought he got squeezed a bit with the zone, but he did a good job. That was a tough spot to come into and he made big pitches. The 3-2 pitch to end the game was big. He’s a big contributor in many sports at this school and it shows.”