Mustang baseball holds off Red Oak for Hawk-10 win

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah baseball team built a decent lead a couple times against Red Oak Thursday, June 3, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, but had to make some big pitches down the stretch in holding on for the 11-9 victory.
The Mustangs led 11-8 entering the seventh inning with freshman Camden Lorimor, who got the final two outs of the sixth inning, on the mound. Lorimor gave up a single and a walk to start the inning, prompting Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts to call on Blake Herold to pitch -- and Herold stepped up.
Herold walked Landon Couse to load the bases with no outs, but then he struck out Garrett Couse for the first out. An error on a tough hop on a ground ball brought one run in and moved the tying run up to second and the go-ahead run onto the base paths. But Herold buckled down and struck out the next two batters to preserve the win.
“Blake hasn’t pitched a lot,” Roberts said. “He pitched a little last year and said he wanted the ball. I thought he got squeezed a bit with the zone, but he did a good job. That was a tough spot to come into and he made big pitches. The 3-2 pitch to end the game was big. He’s a big contributor in many sports at this school and it shows.”
Shenandoah scored five runs in the first inning to jump out to a 5-1 lead, but quickly saw Red Oak come back with three runs in the second. The Mustangs built the lead to 10-4 after four frames, but again the Tigers answered with a four-run fifth. Shenandoah pitching was able to shut the door from there to preserve the win.
“It’s always good to get a conference, district and rivalry win,” Roberts said. “It’s been an interesting week, but it’s good to end the week with some momentum.”
The Mustangs had just five hits on the game, but took advantage of six walks, two hit batters and six Tiger errors.
“We’re putting pressure on them and making them make plays,” Roberts said. “We’re moving guys around and being aggressive on the bases. We have a lot of young kids who like to run the bases and are doing a good job. We’re just having more quality at-bats and making pitchers and defenses work. If we keep doing that, then good things will happen.”
Couper Gile had two of the five Mustang hits, including a double. He scored a run and drove in a run. He’s part of a big senior group in the middle of that order. Roberts has also been counting on a lot of younger kids so far this season. Hunter Dukes is a freshman and has manned center field and is batting at the top of the order while Jade Spangler and Lorimor were called on to pitch in relief in a tight game Thursday.
“They are young, but they have experience,” Roberts said. “They played a lot of baseball growing up and know the game. They have great instincts. It’s tough to step into those moments as a freshman but they are doing a good job adjusting. We’re going to keep relying on them. There are a lot of them and they are super-talented. We expect great things from them.”
Dukes scored twice and drove in a run while stealing three of the eight bases the Mustangs took during the game. Brody Owen scored three times and drove in a run. Lorimor and older brother Cain both finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI.
Shenandoah improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Red Oak fell to 1-5 overall and 0-5 in the conference.