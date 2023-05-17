The Shenandoah baseball team wasn’t able to produce a hit against three Lewis Central pitchers and the Titans scored 20 runs off 11 hits in a 20-2 Lewis Central win Tuesday, May 16, in Shenandoah.

The Mustangs scored twice in the first inning against Lewis Central starting pitcher Casey Clair. Jade Spangler, Hunter Dukes and Gage Herron all walked to load the bases with one out. Dalton Athen was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run and then Dukes came in to score on an error, bringing the Mustangs within 3-2 after the first frame.

Lewis Central added two runs in the third and then blew the game open with five runs in the fourth and 10 in the sixth when Mustang pitching walked six Titans. The game was called because of the 10-run rule after the Mustangs were retired in order in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Five Shenandoah pitchers combined to walk 11 Lewis Central batters for the game. The Mustangs also committed five errors, allowing just nine of the 20 runs to be earned. The five Mustang pitchers all struck out at least one batter, combining for seven.

Dukes and Herron also drew walks in the third inning, but didn’t advance farther than first and second base. Spangler drew another walk in the fifth.

The Mustangs don’t play again until a trip to Missouri Valley Wednesday, May 24.