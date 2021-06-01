 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mustang baseball shut out at Mount Ayr
0 comments

Mustang baseball shut out at Mount Ayr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blake Herold, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Blake Herold makes the throw over to first from his third base position during the Mustangs' loss to Clarinda Thursday, May 27.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah baseball team ended the season’s first week with a 1-2 record after a 6-0 loss at Mount Ayr Saturday, May 29.

The Mustangs managed just three hits against two Raider pitchers while giving up two multi-run innings. The Raiders scored four runs in the second inning and two in the fourth, all against Carter Ruzek, who struck out four in four innings. Camden Lorimor threw two shutout innings to end the game for the Mustangs.

Hunter Dukes, Braden Knight and Cole Scamman all had singles for Shenandoah while Brody Owen and Camden Lorimor both took a walk.

Mount Ayr had three different athletes finish with multi-hit games as the Raiders wrapped up their first week of competition at 3-1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics