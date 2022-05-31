 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mustang baseball walks off in home opener

Logan Twyman, Shenandoah

Shenandoah eighth grader Logan Twyman follows through on a throw across the diamond during the Mustangs' win over Mount Ayr Saturday, May 28. Twyman has started his varsity career with two starts at third base. He also pitched the seventh inning Saturday and earned the win when the Mustang offense produced four runs for a walk-off win over the Raiders.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Hunter Dukes took a bases loaded walk, scoring Logan Dickerson to complete a four-run seventh inning in a 6-5 Shenandoah baseball home win over Mount Ayr Saturday, May 28.

Jade Spangler took a walk to start the inning. Dalton Athen was hit by a pitch with one out. Cole Scamman walked and then Dickerson singled in a run. Michael Reed walked and then Seth Zwickel singled in a run to tie the game, setting up Dukes’ walk-off walk.

Scamman and Reed had the only other Mustang hits, with Reed driving in two runs.

Shenandoah eighth grader Logan Twyman left the bases loaded in the seventh to earn the win in his first varsity pitching appearance.

Spangler started on the mound for the Mustangs, striking out four and giving up six hits and two walks over five innings. Camden Lorimor worked around two hits and a walk to leave the bases loaded in the sixth.

The Mustangs committed seven errors and gave up 14 hits to the Raiders, but won a game they trailed 4-0 after an inning and a half.

Shenandoah improved to 1-1 and hosts a doubleheader with St. Albert Tuesday.

