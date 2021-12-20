Mustang basketball drops game at Riverside

The Shenandoah boys basketball team stayed close early Thursday, Dec. 16, at Riverside, but the Bulldogs were able to pull away for the 56-35 win.

Shenandoah trailed 10-5 after the first quarter, but Riverside outscored the Mustangs 40-17 spanning the middle two quarters to earn the win.

It was the third loss of the week for the Mustangs, who dropped to 1-7 on the season.

Zach Foster paced the Mustangs with 10 points and six rebounds while Evan Holmes contributed six points and seven rebounds.

Nolan Mount added five points and three rebounds for Shenandoah while Blake Herold scored four points, grabbed 11 rebounds and contributed five steals. Dalton Athen and Mitchell Jones also had four points each with Athen controlling three rebounds and Jones finished with three steals.

Clayton Holben scored two points and Gage Herron finished with one for Shenandoah.

Grady Jeppesen led three Bulldogs in double figures with 16 points to improve to 5-4 on the season.