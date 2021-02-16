Mustang basketball eliminated by Red Oak

The Shenandoah boys basketball team’s season ended Monday, Feb. 15, with a 54-36 loss at Red Oak in the first round of the Class 2A District 16 Tournament.

The Mustangs’ finished at 2-20 overall with 13 consecutive losses. Red Oak improved to 10-11 and advanced to a district semifinal Thursday at Treynor.

The Tigers took control of the game early, leading 13-4 after the first quarter and 25-11 at halftime.

Shenandoah didn’t let Red Oak get too much further ahead in the second half, but the Mustangs weren’t able to score enough to get back into the game either.

Braden Knight, one of six Mustang seniors, led the offensive output for Shenandoah with 14 points.

Blake Herold added eight points with four steals and three rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Foster scored seven points and collected four rebounds and Brody Owen finished with six points and six rebounds. Mitchell Jones had the other Mustang point.

Kaden Johnson led the Tigers with 18 points.

Knight and Owen exit the Shenandoah program, along with Sam Martin, David Rendon, Cain Lorimor and Zayne Zwickel.

“They have been good role models for the younger grades to look at and improve on the groundwork they laid for the program,” Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said on his senior group. “They brought a great attitude and work ethic. They really impressed me with how they competed game in and game out even with the chips stacked against us. I want to say thank you to them for coming out and working with a new coaching staff, working hard with new teammates and hopefully providing building blocks for future seasons of Shenandoah activities.”