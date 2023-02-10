The Shenandoah boys basketball team saw its regular season end with a 67-35 home loss to Riverside Thursday, Feb. 9.

Grady Jeppesen scored 30 of Riverside’s points, leading the Bulldogs to the road win.

Blake Herold scored 13 points and contributed 11 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Mustangs, who fell to 2-19 on the season. They’ll open district tournament play Monday at Clarinda.

Camden Lorimor and Jade Spangler scored six points and secured three rebounds each for the Mustangs, while Logan Twyman and Seth Zwickel finished with three points each. Zwickel added three rebounds. Juan Cepeda and Dalton Athen added two points each. Cepeda recorded seven rebounds and Athen three.

Riverside ran out to an 18-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 32-12 at halftime. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 50-22 by the end of the third quarter.