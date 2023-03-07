Camden Lorimor and Blake Herold took home Shenandoah boys basketball’s top awards during the Mustangs’ end-of-season banquet, hosted by the Shenandoah Elks Club and sponsored by the Shenandoah Rotary Club Monday, March 6.

Shenandoah boys basketball coach Ryan Spiegel said while the wins weren’t there this season, with the team totaling just two, the team was loaded with great kids and their attitude and work ethic were good all season.

Lorimor was named the Varsity MVP and Herold earned the Mustang Pride award in recognition voted on by the team after the season.

Jade Spangler was named Newcomer of the Year, Brody Burdorf Varsity Sixth Man of the Year, Cole Graham JV MVP and Tayler Olson Reserve MVP.

The team had just two seniors in Olson and Herold. Olson’s only varsity time came on senior night and Herold missed 17 of the team’s 22 games because of injury, forcing a young team to grow up quickly this season.

With a small senior class and several eighth graders coming in, Spiegel expects more than 30 in the program next winter and said he’s excited to see the rise of the program over the next few years.

Six freshmen saw varsity time for the Mustangs this season with four of them playing in at least 19 games and two of them starting multiple contests. He said that experience teamed with a strong off-season should lead to a great deal of improvement next season.

None of the team’s losses were close over the course of the season, but Spiegel said the team completely bought in during Spiegel’s first year as head coach and showed great growth from the season’s first game to its last.

With nearly 25 athletes in the program, the Mustangs were also able to field junior varsity and reserve teams. The athletes on both of those teams were also honored with assistant coaches Adam Wright and David Terry saying both of those teams showed great growth during the season as well.

Lorimor also was given his certificate for earning honorable mention all-Hawkeye 10 Conference and Herold for earning academic all-conference honors.