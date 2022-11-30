Mustang basketball falls in home opener

SHENANDOAH — For the second night in a row, a young Shenandoah boys basketball team simply struggled to put the ball in the basket and had way too many turnovers in a 52-30 home loss to Southwest Valley Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and although Shenandoah was within nine at halftime, Southwest Valley used a 12-0 third quarter run to put the game away in the home opener for the Mustangs.

“We struggle taking care of the ball right now,” Shenandoah head coach Ryan Spiegel said. “We’re so young and inexperienced. The guys want to do the right things, but the game is happening quickly for a lot of these guys and it’s tough to get anything going. The attitudes are great and the practices are great and I keep telling them it’s a long season. We’ll keep working hard and keep working on execution on both ends of the court.”

After the early 15-2 push by the Timberwolves, the Mustangs went on their own 12-2 run over a stretch of 2 minutes, 32 seconds, spanning the first two quarters. Juan Cepeda scored inside and then Camden Lorimor made two free throws in the final minute of the first quarter. The second period started with a Jade Spangler 3-pointer. After a Southwest Valley basket, Cepeda scored in transition and then Lorimor connected from outside to bring the Mustangs within 17-14 at the 6:25 mark of the second quarter.

“When we’re doing well defensively, it sparks our offense a little bit,” Spiegel said. “Right now we’re just struggling with confidence and a lot of that has to do with our youth. If we can make a turnover or make something good happen on defense, it seems to translate well on the next offensive possession. We were able to piggyback a couple possessions back to back (Tuesday.) We just need a lot more of those.”

A Gage Herron 3-pointer produced the only other Shenandoah points of the first half and the Mustangs trailed 26-17 at halftime. Seth Zwickel scored in transition at the 5:15 mark of the third quarter, but Southwest Valley followed with its 12-0 run to push the lead to 21 late in the third period.

The Mustangs played without two starters. Dalton Athen has yet to play this season because of an injury and Blake Herold also missed the game due to injury. Spiegel hopes to have both back soon.

Lorimor led Shenandoah’s attack with seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Herron, Cepeda and Cole Graham scored six points each. Cepeda controlled five rebounds, while Herron ended with three rebounds and three steals.

Spangler finished with three points and three steals, while Zwickel produced two points for the Mustangs. Brody Burdorf controlled five rebounds.

While the Mustangs struggled on the offensive side of the ball in falling to 0-2 on the young season, Spiegel said his team is doing some good things on defense.

“We’re working hard in man and zone and trying to keep the ball in the middle of the court,” Spiegel said, “and the guys are buying into what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m seeing some good things, but we’re young and teaching a lot of these guys something new. It’s always a challenge to keep everyone on the same page, but we’ll keep working.”

The 0-2 Mustangs open Hawkeye 10 Conference play Friday against Harlan.