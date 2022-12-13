Mustang basketball falls to Clarinda

CLARINDA — The Clarinda boys basketball team ended a mini two-game slide with a 71-33 home win over Shenandoah Monday, Dec. 12.

A quick 10-0 run set the stage for a 23-9 first quarter and the Cardinals continued to be in the driver’s seat throughout the game.

Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“We turned the ball over a little more than I would like,” Eberly said, “but when you press and work on some things we haven’t done before like the (1-3-1 press), you’re going to have some of that. I was pleased with our effort. We talked about competing for four quarters and we did a great job of that.”

The Cardinals forced 24 Shenandoah turnovers and senior Wyatt Schmitt, who finished the night with nine points, said the guys got off to a good start and played well.

“Good defense leads to good offense,” Schmitt said. “We did well (defensively). We started pressing a little more and our length helps a lot with that.”

Shenandoah head coach Ryan Spiegel said the early goal is to stay close for the first four minutes and his boys weren’t able to do that.

“We hit some shots early,” Spiegel said, “but it’s the same thing with taking care of the ball. We knew rebounding would be an issue just because they are bigger and stronger. We have so much inexperience and get in a hurry. We’re working our tails off and see flashes of things. We’ll get more comfortable as the season goes along.”

Spiegel said the second quarter was a nice one for his team as they gave up just 11 points.

“We saw some things in the second quarter that show us what we’re capable of doing,” Spiegel said. “We just need to put things together for a whole game once and give these guys some confidence.”

A 34-15 Cardinal lead at halftime turned into 61-28 after three quarters with the 35-point continuous clock rules starting in the final minute of the quarter.

Eberly said his team’s defense, both in the full court and half court, led the way.

“We’re pretty good when we can get in transition,” Eberly said. “We did that (Monday) out of our press and created a little havoc. We got over rotated a few times (in the half court) and allowed some open looks and they knocked them down.”

Tadyn Brown led the Cardinals with 13 points while adding five steals and three rebounds. Andrew Jones added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Schmitt and Creighton Tuzzio recorded nine points each.

Adam Johnson finished with eight points and five rebounds for the Cardinals and Kyle Wagoner finished with seven points. Isaac Jones and Ethan McAndrews added six points each with McAndrews pulling down 11 rebounds to go with four steals. Jones finished with five steals and four rebounds. Daulton Wright scored two points.

Clarinda improved to 4-2 and is home again Friday to take on Denison.

“It sounds like coach cliché, but we’re just trying to get better each week,” Eberly said. “We have to show we can compete against the top teams in the conference. We’re 0-2 there, but hopefully we can carry this win into Friday and Tuesday with Denison and Harlan.”

Jade Spangler hit four 3-pointers to lead Shenandoah with 12 points. He also boasted a team-high six rebounds. Gage Herron, Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel all scored five points, with Lorimor adding three assists and three rebounds.

Juan Cepeda finished with four points and three rebounds for Shenandoah. Brody Burdorf scored two points and Dalton Athen collected three rebounds for the Mustangs, who dropped to 1-5 with the loss.

Shenandoah travels to Creston Tuesday.