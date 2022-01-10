Mustang basketball opens year with win

The Shenandoah boys basketball team earned its second win of the season with a 47-43 win at Fremont-Mills Thursday, Jan. 6.

While the Mustangs earned a win, the Fillies were stunned by the Knights 41-31.

Zach Foster and Nolan Mount scored 45 of Shenandoah’s 47 points with Foster making six 3-pointers to account for many of his 25 points and Mount adding 20.

Shenandoah led 24-17 at halftime and 36-26 going into the fourth quarter before absorbing a late push by the Knights. The win ended a five game losing streak for the Mustangs and pushed their record to 2-9 on the season.

Foster added 10 rebounds while Mount finished with five assists and four rebounds.

Clayton Holben and Dalton Athen added one point each for the Mustangs with Holben securing four rebounds and Athen three. Beau Gardner finished with three assists and Mitchell Jones three steals for Shenandoah.

Jake Malcom scored 18 points and secured 12 rebounds to lead the Knights, who fell to 3-7 on the season.

The Fillies made just nine field goals and four 3-point shots as they could never get the offense going in losing their fourth-consecutive game.

Shenandoah trailed 10-7 after the first quarter, 17-13 at halftime and 28-19 after three periods.

Teagan Ewalt and Ryleigh Ewalt combined to score 37 of Fremont-Mills’ 41 points. The Knights improved to 6-4 on the season.

Brooklen Black and Macey Finlay shared the Shenandoah lead with seven points each. Finlay took five rebounds and Black secured three.

Reese Spiegel scored five points for Shenandoah. Ava Wolf contributed four to go with 11 rebounds. Lynnae Green added 10 rebounds to go with two points.

Chloe Denton scored three points while Kassidy Stephens finished with two and Jenna Burdorf one for Shenandoah. Burdorf finished with five rebounds and Keelee Razee added four as the Fillies fell to 5-5 on the season.