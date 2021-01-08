Mustang basketball rallies late for first win

“We usually struggle on offense,” Soderberg said, “and that’s why I like to press. If we can get a couple easy layups, it makes the game easier for us. Everyone brought something (Thursday).”

Herold led the Mustangs with 15 points while Brody Owen added 11 and Knight finished with eight. Herold and Knight combined to go four-for-four at the line in the final 27 seconds and Soderberg said the timeouts called before those free throws were beneficial.

“I told the guys they are calling these to ice you, but the best part if you get a minute to rest,” Soderberg said. “You don’t have to shoot a tired free throw. You get a minute to sit here and rest. We end practice with free throws every day and we haven’t ended well the last three days. For us to come out in crunch time and make those free throws was fantastic.”

The Mustangs struggled on the offensive end most of the night, scoring just 13 points over the middle two quarters. Soderberg felt his team was strong on the other end of the floor, however.