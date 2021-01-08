Mustang basketball rallies late for first win

SHENANDOAH – A full court press in the final quarter sparked the Shenandoah Mustang offense and led to a come-from-behind 42-39 win over Fremont-Mills Thursday, Jan. 7.
The win was the first of the season for the Mustangs and came in their first contest in quite some time.
“It was our first game in 22 days,” Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said. “We hadn’t practiced in 18 days and got three practices in before we played. I knew the first bit was going to be ugly because you have to get your legs under you again to play. The press came alive. We got some steals, capitalized a couple times and made our free throws at the end.”
Shenandoah’s first lead of the game came on a Beau Gardner steal and layup with 3:49 to play in the game.
The score was 35-33 after Gardner’s basket, which came after four straight points from Blake Herold. The Knights quickly tied the game, but Herold scored on a turnaround shot in the paint with an even two minutes left to put the Mustangs back in front 37-35.
Again, the Knights quickly tied the game, but Shenandoah scored the next five, coming on six free throw attempts from Herold and Braden Knight.
The Mustangs trailed 27-22 after three quarters, but found a way to put up 20 points in the final eight minutes. Soderberg said the press sparked the offense.
“We usually struggle on offense,” Soderberg said, “and that’s why I like to press. If we can get a couple easy layups, it makes the game easier for us. Everyone brought something (Thursday).”
Herold led the Mustangs with 15 points while Brody Owen added 11 and Knight finished with eight. Herold and Knight combined to go four-for-four at the line in the final 27 seconds and Soderberg said the timeouts called before those free throws were beneficial.
“I told the guys they are calling these to ice you, but the best part if you get a minute to rest,” Soderberg said. “You don’t have to shoot a tired free throw. You get a minute to sit here and rest. We end practice with free throws every day and we haven’t ended well the last three days. For us to come out in crunch time and make those free throws was fantastic.”
The Mustangs struggled on the offensive end most of the night, scoring just 13 points over the middle two quarters. Soderberg felt his team was strong on the other end of the floor, however.
“When we don’t give up penetration from the top of the key we play great defense,” Soderberg said. “I told them from the beginning of the season that we have to win that end of the floor because we are going to struggle on offense at times and we have shown that through seven games. There are still some things to clean up, but I’m proud of them.”
Zach Foster added four points and Gardner and Cain Lorimor scored two each to help the Mustangs improve to 1-6 on the season. Soderberg feels more wins are possible over the next week.
“We looked at this four game stretch as having three winnable games,” Soderberg said, “with Griswold and Red Oak next week. We still have some tough stretches with some of the bigger teams in the conference. The biggest thing is to compete every day. We’re trying to build something here and we’re not going to suddenly go 20-0. It’s going to take the little things day after day and year after year to build something.”
Cooper Langfelt led the Knights with 13 points. They fell to 4-5 with the loss.
Glenwood comes to Shenandoah Friday prior to trips to Griswold and Red Oak Monday and Tuesday.