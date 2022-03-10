Mustang basketball reflects on three-win season

A group of five seniors and the head coach exited the Shenandoah boys basketball program during their annual end of season banquet Monday, March 7, at the Shenandoah Elks Club and sponsored by the Shenandoah Rotary.

All five Mustang seniors, Zach Foster, Clayton Holben, Evan Holmes, Mitchell Jones and George Martin, played in at least 20 games this season, with Holmes starting all 22 games and Foster all 21 that he played in.

Mustang head coach Jay Soderberg said that group gave everything they had and were great leaders. Soderberg and assistant coach Adam Wright spent a little time on each Mustang and then at the end of the night Soderberg announced he was stepping down from the boys basketball head coaching position.

The Mustangs won five games in Soderberg’s two seasons as head coach.

Soderberg said the results may not have been what they wanted this season, but he said his group became better young men.

“They refused to give up,” Soderberg said. “They stepped up for their teammates and they are becoming better people. I can’t be more proud.”

Foster led the team in scoring and rebounding and was the lone Shenandoah representative on the Hawkeye 10 all-conference team, receiving honorable mention recognition.

Foster, Holben, Martin and Holmes all received the conference’s academic award while the team also received the Distinguished Academic Award by the Iowa High School Athletic Association for a team GPA of 3.5 or better.

The Mustangs won three games this season, beating Essex in December and Fremont-Mills and Griswold shortly after the holiday break.

Wright spent some time talking about the junior varsity and reserve teams. The JV won nine games this season and he said the key going forward is about getting a year better, not just a year older, and that happens with offseason work.

Soderberg and Wright both thanked several people during their time speaking as well.

Shenandoah basketball cheer coach Patty Roberts also had several people to thank, including her group of five athletes, three of which are seniors in Jaiden Egbert, Aleigha Gomez and Isaiah Lamberson.

All five received varsity letters and Roberts spent some additional time on Egbert, who completed her fourth season in the program.

The Mustang basketball team returns 10 athletes that saw time on the court this season, including four that made at least one start.