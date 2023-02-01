Mustang bowling breaks school record in win at Denison

The Shenandoah boys bowling team broke a school record in earning a win at Denison Monday, Jan. 30.

It was a matchup of the defending state champions in Classes 1A and 2A and the Mustangs reached a pin count of 3,150, beating the previous total game score school record by two pins. Denison finished with 2,692.

The Shenandoah girls couldn’t quite make it a road sweep, falling 2,384-2,310 to the Monarchs.

The Mustangs had six individual games above 200 and another three baker games over the 200 mark.

Alex Razee led Shenandoah with a 247 game and a 472 two-game series. Dalton Athen was also above 200 in both games, finishing with a 449 series. Dylan Gray added a 407 series with a 208 opening game and Zach Page rolled a 205 second game for a 386 series. Seth Zwickel added a 366 series and Gunner Steiner a 361.

The Mustangs started out very well in the baker series, going 222, 234 and 257 in their first three games. They ended with a baker series of 1,070.

The Shenandoah girls trailed by just 22 pins going into the baker series and took the lead with a 210 second game, but the Monarchs went right back in front with a 220 third game. Overall, the Fillies finished with an 828 baker series.

Peyton Athen led the Fillies with a 203 second game and a 326 series. Taylor Davis was just behind her with a 311 series. Hannah Stearns added a 297 and Courtney Hodge a 293, followed by a 255 from Emma Herr and a 231 from Jaylan Gray.

The Shenandoah teams travel to Council Bluffs Friday for a baker only tournament, hosted by Abraham Lincoln. Each team will bowl 15 baker games, the same format that will be used for the state qualifying tournaments.