Mustang bowling earns narrow win over Harlan

The Shenandoah and Harlan bowling teams went down to the wire in the final match for both teams before the holiday break Monday, Dec. 20, at Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah.

The Shenandoah boys were nine pins better than the Cyclones 2,631-2,622, while the Cyclone girls rallied in the baker series to beat the Fillies 2,141-2,059.

The Mustangs took a 65 pin lead into the baker series, but that lead was promptly trimmed to 16 after the first game. The Mustangs extended the lead slightly in the next two games, leading by 33 with two games to go. Harlan cut the lead to 21 going into the final game but could make up just 12 of those 21 giving the Mustangs the home win. Shenandoah’s 182 in the opening game was its best of the baker games.

Alex Razee led the Mustangs with a 208 second game and 395 series. Dylan Gray and Gunner Steiner were both just above 200 with a 202 second game. Gray finished with a 383 series and Steiner a 355.

Treye Herr added a 347 series and Dalton Athen a 320 to make up Shenandoah’s individual score. Seth Zwickel added a 317.

Caleb Smith led the Cyclones with a 206 game and 370 series.

The Fillies led by 13 pins going into the baker series, but couldn’t overcome a 94 second game and 115 third game. The Shenandoah lead was five after the first baker game, but the Fillies trailed by 81 after three games. They rebounded with a 153 fourth game to gain a little ground, but Harlan pulled away in the fifth to preserve the road win.

Hannah Stearns rolled a 209 opening game to lead the Fillies and earn high game honors. Peyton Athen took top overall series with a 343. Stearns ended with a 308.

Taylor Davis rolled a 286 series, Emma Herr a 283 and Hanah Pelster a 219 to wrap up the individual game scores for the Fillies. Summer Maher rounded out the varsity effort with a 199.

Sydney O’Neill led the Cyclones with a 172 game and 317 series.

The Shenandoah bowling teams are off until Red Oak comes to Little Waite Lanes Monday, Jan. 3.