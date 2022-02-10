Mustang bowling earns road win over Lewis Central

Dalton Athen beat the field and led the Shenandoah boys bowling team to a win at Lewis Central Monday, Feb. 7, at Thunderbowl.

The Mustangs finished with a season best pin count of 2,887, beating Lewis Central’s 2,680. The Titan girls beat both boys teams and the Fillies with a 2,940. The Shenandoah girls scored 2,145.

Athen bowled a 224 opener for high game and finished with a 213 for a 437 series.

Alex Razee, Dylan Gray and Gunner Steiner also broke the 200 mark in one game with Razee rolling a 221 second game and a 389 series, Steiner a 215 second game and 342 series and Gray a 204 opener and 379 series. Seth Zwickel’s individual series of 344 also counted for the Shenandoah team score. Treye Herr rolled a 303.

Caleb Hodtwalker’s 404 series and Lucas McDaniel’s 221 game led the Titans.

Shenandoah led by 111 pins entering the baker series and beat the Titans in four of the five baker games to pull away. The Mustangs scored above 180 four times and well above 200 twice with a 231 third game and 247 finishing game.

The Lewis Central girls had two athletes above a 400 series and one more not far away in rolling to the win. Aleesha Oden’s 435 series and Addee Murray’s 232 game led the field. The Titans also rolled a score above 200 in three of their five baker games.

Hanah Pelster was Shenandoah’s top scorer on the day with a 313 series and 165 second game.

Taylor Davis also eclipsed 300 for the Fillies with a 304 series. Hannah Stearns rolled a 270, Peyton Athen a 260, Emma Herr a 227 and Tori McFarland a 174 to complete Shenandoah’s scoring.

The Fillies opened the baker series with a 207 and were above 150 one other time.