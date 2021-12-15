Mustang bowling rallies late to clip Cardinals

The Shenandoah boys bowling team outscored Clarinda by 61 pins in the final baker game Monday, Dec. 13, to come back and win by 26, 2,777-2,751 at Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah.

The Clarinda girls made it a split on the day, beating the Fillies 2,157-1,871.

Tyson Bramble’s 447 series led everyone and helped the Cardinals to a 105 pin lead going into the baker series.

The Mustangs rolled a 224 in the initial baker game, a 231 in the third and a 200 in the fifth and final game to overtake the Cardinals and earn their first dual win of the season.

Treye Herr, Dylan Gray and Seth Zwickel led the Mustangs in the individual games. Gray opened the day with a 205 game, just one pin ahead of Zwickel’s first game. Herr followed a 195 opener with a 189 second game for a 384 series. Gray finished with a 371 series and Zwickel a 361.

Alex Razee added a 353 and Dalton Kellogg a 333 to make up the team score for Shenandoah after the individual games. Dalton Athen added a 306.

Bramble rolled a 213 first game, then a 234 for the Cardinals, two of five individual games that were above 200. Colton Owens was next for the Cardinals with a 213 first game and a 393 series. Levi Wise shot a 204 first game and 364 series and Rhyn Walters finished with a 223 and a 360 series. Ronnie Weidman’s 343 was the final score that counted for the Cardinals. Eli Vorhies added a 317.

Kemper Beckel led the Cardinal girls with a 173 first game and 176 second game for a 349 series. Ally Johnson wasn’t far behind with a 333 series.

The Cardinals played with just five varsity athletes, meaning every score counted. Andi Woods fired a 282, Maddie Smith a 242 and Ryplee Sunderman a 226.

Clarinda’s best baker score was a 186 in game three.

Taylor Davis and Emma Herr led the Fillies on the day. Davis finished with a two-game total of 267 and Herr’s first game of 149 was best on the team.

Hanah Pelster was just behind Davis with a 266 series, followed by Herr’s 263. Peyton Athen rolled a 254 and Hannah Stearns a 238. Natalie VanScoy added a 231 for Shenandoah.

The Fillies were below 100 in two of their five baker games. They recovered with a 146 in the final game for their best score of the day.

Clarinda wraps up the calendar year with a home dual Thursday against Red Oak. Shenandoah is home again Monday to take on Harlan.