Mustang bowling rallies to beat Clarke, advance back to state tournament

“We kept telling them to be patient with the process,” Pease said. “The lanes were a little tough at first but we slowly adapted to them and we adjusted. The lanes broke down a little for us in the end and we just kept plugging away.”

Razee and Gray are a freshman and sophomore and Pease said having a couple of his young guys lead they way shows how big having junior league experience coming into the high school game is.

“They did a lot of growing this year,” Pease said. “Alex really stepped up as a freshman and grew up a lot this year. It shows that if they want to work, the product shows up at the end of the year.”

Razee said it was a stressful day, but he was able to get things going late.

“I was just trying to go with the flow,” Razee said. “I just kept throwing and not thinking about it too much.”

Pease trusted Gray to anchor the Baker series for the Mustangs and Gray said although it was “probably the most stressful thing I have ever done,” it was a good result.

“I kept focused on my line mainly,” Gray said on his day. “I kept it slow and let the ball do the work.”