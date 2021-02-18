Mustang bowling rallies to beat Clarke, advance back to state tournament

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Shenandoah boys bowling team rallied in the Baker series to beat Clarke by 34 pins and advance back to the state bowling tournament.
The Mustangs finished with an overall score of 2,763 pins.
“It means the world to these kids,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said on qualifying for the state tournament. “They worked hard all year and were at the best they could to end the year. The end of the story is that they did what they had to do when they needed to do it and got it done.”
The Mustangs were led by Alex Razee and Dylan Gray, who took second and third overall.
Razee finished his individual games with seven consecutive strikes to shoot a 238 second game and 409 series, both best on the team. Gray followed with a 397 series.
The Mustangs trailed by 45 pins going into the Baker series and lost a little ground after a 194 first game.
Shenandoah shot another 194 in game two, and although their scores didn’t improve from there, they gained ground in the second game, took the lead in the third and pushed the advantage up to 71 pins in the fourth game. The little bit of cushion was big as the Indians, after struggling through those middle games, finished strong with a 204 final game.
The Mustangs battled through a lot of near misses in the day, especially early, with Gray’s 188 being Shenandoah’s best score in the opening game.
“We kept telling them to be patient with the process,” Pease said. “The lanes were a little tough at first but we slowly adapted to them and we adjusted. The lanes broke down a little for us in the end and we just kept plugging away.”
Razee and Gray are a freshman and sophomore and Pease said having a couple of his young guys lead they way shows how big having junior league experience coming into the high school game is.
“They did a lot of growing this year,” Pease said. “Alex really stepped up as a freshman and grew up a lot this year. It shows that if they want to work, the product shows up at the end of the year.”
Razee said it was a stressful day, but he was able to get things going late.
“I was just trying to go with the flow,” Razee said. “I just kept throwing and not thinking about it too much.”
Pease trusted Gray to anchor the Baker series for the Mustangs and Gray said although it was “probably the most stressful thing I have ever done,” it was a good result.
“I kept focused on my line mainly,” Gray said on his day. “I kept it slow and let the ball do the work.”
Treye Herr and Cain Lorimor also finished in the top 10 for the Mustangs. Herr shot a 358 series to take seventh while Lorimor was ninth with a 351.
“It’s all about energy and I just tried to keep myself and my teammates up,” Lorimor said. “It’s about momentum and we needed to keep getting spares and strikes.”
Herr said he was quite nervous going in, but happy to “get our state flag back.”
Video interviews with the top four Mustangs can be found on our Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
The Mustangs claimed another state banner and will compete in the Class 1A state tournament Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
Seth Zwickel added a 341 series for the Mustangs, who advanced to the state tournament despite getting only a 306 series from their senior leader, Zayne Zwickel, who didn’t compete in the Baker series.
This is the second straight year and fifth time in six years the Mustangs have advanced to the state tournament. They will compete at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Class 1A state tournament.