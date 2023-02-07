The Shenandoah boys bowling team earned a win in their regular season dual finale, while the Shenandoah girls fell just short in a home dual against Lewis Central Monday, Feb. 6.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,884, beating Lewis Central’s 2,713. The Shenandoah girls fell short 2,453-2,381.

Dalton Athen and Seth Zwickel led the Shenandoah boys in the win with Zwickel rolling a 213 opening game and Athen a 410 two-game series.

Lewis Central’s Caleb Hodtwalker was the overall leader with a 242 game and 439 series.

Dylan Gray, Zach Page and Alex Razee also broke the 200 mark in one game for the Mustangs along with Zwickel and Athen.

Athen’s 410 two-game series was followed closely in by a 392 from Zwickel, Gray’s 388, Razee’s 387 and a 385 from Page. Athen rolled a 212 second game, Page a 209 first game, Razee a 205 opener and Gray a 204 second game. Gunner Steiner added a 338 series to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.

The Mustang lead was just 61 pins going into the baker series and they were able to outscore Lewis Central in each of the five baker games, paced by a 206 opener and a 209 final game.

The Shenandoah girls led by five pins after the individual games, but one really strong baker game for the Titans and one low score from the Fillies provided the margin of victory.

Shenandoah’s first four baker games were between 156 and 164, but the Fillies ended with a 128. Lewis Central rolled a 215 in its second baker game.

Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden earned the top overall game and series as she rolled a 238 first game and a 423 series.

Jaylan Gray led the Fillies on the day with a 223 second game and 371 series.

Hannah Stearns was next for the Fillies with a 170 and a 171 for a 341 series. Peyton Athen added a 308 series, Emma Herr a 303 and Courtney Hodge a 289. Taylor Davis finished with a 263.

Next for Shenandoah is the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Friday in Council Bluffs. The Fillies and Mustangs then compete in a Class 1A state qualifying tournament at Locomotion Lanes in Sanborn with the girls competing Monday, Feb. 13, and the boys Tuesday, Feb. 14.