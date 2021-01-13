 Skip to main content
Mustang bowling wins home opener
Cain Lorimor, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Cain Lorimor starts his wind up during the Mustangs' win at Red Oak Wednesday, Jan. 6.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Shenandoah boys bowling team beat Lenox and Tri-Center in their home opener Monday, Jan. 11, while the Shenandoah girls finished second in the three team meet at Little Waite Lanes.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,532, beating Tri-Center’s 2,069 and Lenox’s 1,568. Lenox won the girls meet with a final score of 2,208. Shenandoah was next with 1,760, beating Tri-Center’s 1,650.

Treye Herr led the Mustangs and took overall high game honors with a 221 and overall high series with a 394.

Zayne Zwickel was next for Shenandoah with a 337 series, followed by Seth Zwickel’s 302. Alex Razee shot a 295, Dylan Gray a 278 and John Heming a 244 in his season debut.

The Mustangs broke the 200 mark in two of their five Baker games, led by a 211 final game.

Bailey Maher led the Fillies again with a 164 game and a 284 series.

Two Lenox bowlers earned the overall honors. Hallie Clasier took top game with a 182 and Chelsey Hoakison top series with a 350.

Hanah Pelster was next for the Fillies with a 242 series, just ahead of Emma Herr’s 241. Hannah Stearns followed with a 218, Grace Teague a 199 and Alexa Munsinger’s 182.

The Fillies and Mustangs travel to the Red Oak Tournament Tuesday and then are off until a trip to St. Albert Monday, Jan. 18.

