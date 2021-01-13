Mustang bowling wins home opener

The Shenandoah boys bowling team beat Lenox and Tri-Center in their home opener Monday, Jan. 11, while the Shenandoah girls finished second in the three team meet at Little Waite Lanes.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,532, beating Tri-Center’s 2,069 and Lenox’s 1,568. Lenox won the girls meet with a final score of 2,208. Shenandoah was next with 1,760, beating Tri-Center’s 1,650.

Treye Herr led the Mustangs and took overall high game honors with a 221 and overall high series with a 394.

Zayne Zwickel was next for Shenandoah with a 337 series, followed by Seth Zwickel’s 302. Alex Razee shot a 295, Dylan Gray a 278 and John Heming a 244 in his season debut.

The Mustangs broke the 200 mark in two of their five Baker games, led by a 211 final game.

Bailey Maher led the Fillies again with a 164 game and a 284 series.

Two Lenox bowlers earned the overall honors. Hallie Clasier took top game with a 182 and Chelsey Hoakison top series with a 350.

Hanah Pelster was next for the Fillies with a 242 series, just ahead of Emma Herr’s 241. Hannah Stearns followed with a 218, Grace Teague a 199 and Alexa Munsinger’s 182.

The Fillies and Mustangs travel to the Red Oak Tournament Tuesday and then are off until a trip to St. Albert Monday, Jan. 18.