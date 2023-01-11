Mustang bowling wins Red Oak Tourney

The Shenandoah boys bowling team finished with a pin count of 2,744, which was enough to win the Red Oak Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Lewis Central wasn’t far back with 2,688 and it was the baker games that got it done for the Mustangs after leading the Titans by just three pins after the two individual games.

The Shenandoah girls finished second in the six-team field with 2,140 pins, trailing only Lewis Central’s 2,313.

Zach Page led the Shenandoah boys and was third overall with a two-game series of 407, paced by a 237 second game.

Maddex McCunn of Red Oak opened with a 254 game and rolled a 445 series to take top honors.

Dalton Athen was next for the Mustangs with a 396 series, including a 236 second game. Dylan Gray opened with a 204 and rolled a 395 series. Seth Zwickel was also above 200 with a 208 first game, ending with a 361. Gunner Steiner’s 327 and Alex Razee’s 318 completed Shenandoah’s lineup.

The Mustangs finished their day with a 209 baker game, easily their best of a series, which saw them finish with a pin count of 858.

Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden led the girls field with a 372 series.

Emma Herr was fifth overall to lead Shenandoah with a 305 series. Her 169 opening game was the best of the day for a Fillies bowler.

Hannah Stearns was next with a 291 series, followed by Jaylan Gray’s 288, Taylor Davis’ 275, a 266 from Courtney Hodge and a 256 from Peyton Athen.

The Fillies rolled a 715 baker series, including a 171 opening game.

Both Shenandoah teams are back in action Monday at St. Albert.