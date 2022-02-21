Mustang bowling wins state championship

WATERLOO – The Shenandoah boys bowling team won the program’s first state championship Monday, Feb. 21, in a thrilling championship match at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

The new format of the state bowling tournament this year had all eight teams in the field roll 15 baker games to seed a bracketed best three out of five tournament. The tournament then continued with the baker format in a one-on-one matchup. A baker game win over your opponent earned your team a point and the first one to three points won and advanced.

The Mustangs entered the tournament as the number five seed, beat Maquoketa 3-2 in the quarterfinals, eliminated Camanche 3-1 in the semifinals and then earned a 3-2 triumph over defending champion Louisa-Muscatine in the final.

The Falcons won the opening game of the best of five championship match 212-200. That score would be the biggest margin of the series. The Mustangs evened the match at one with a 180-178 win in game two and then won the third game by a single pin, 204-203. It looked like Shenandoah may take the win and title in game four, but Louisa-Muscatine’s final bowler rolled a 27 in the final frame when he needed a 25 to give the Falcons the 210-207 win and force a deciding game for the state title.

Mustang junior Dylan Gray – who bowled in the important final position all day - needed a big 10th frame in the fifth game and he delivered, opening with two strikes to start the celebration of the school’s first state championship in any sport since boys cross country in 1991.

“I didn’t look at the score,” Gray said. “I just threw the ball, didn’t think much of it and did my thing.”

In his third year leading the program, Mustangs head coach Darin Pease said it was an incredible day and his team performed well.

“With the new format everyone had to come in here and make your spares,” Pease said. “It proves one game at a time matters. All six kids contributed. When someone was down, someone else stepped up. It was a total team effort and that’s what makes it so sweet.”

Pease admitted he thought they had it in game four, but they again stepped up and played well when they needed to in the deciding game.

“Credit to the (Louisa-Muscatine) kid,” Pease said. “He came up and doubled in the 10th to force a game five. I told (my team) that we’re still in it. We start over and it came down to a little bit of luck and making our spares and we made one more than they did.”

The Mustangs rolled in the semifinals to a 3-1 win over Camanche, who had come back from a 0-2 deficit to beat top-seed St. Albert in the quarterfinals. Shenandoah rolled a 244 and a 257 in the first two games for a 2-0 lead. After a 170 score wasn’t enough to clinch in game three, a 257 was easily enough in the fourth game to send the Mustangs to the final.

Shenandoah nearly gave up a 2-0 lead in the quarterfinal. A 201 and a 216 first two games gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead against Maquoketa, the Cardinals rolled a 201 and a 256 to win games three and four and send it to a deciding game. Shenandoah responded with a 234 to advance to the semifinals.

“It’s back to the one game,” Pease said on the quarterfinal win. “They shot a (256), but that just took it from a best of three to a best of one. We just had to attack one game at a time and they were able to calm their nerves and get it done.”

Seth Zwickel and Alex Razee are a couple sophomores who were on last year’s team that finished sixth at the state tournament and Zwickel said coming back and having this kind of success was incredible.

“Last year we didn’t do very well,” Zwickel said, “and now this year to win a state title feels really good. It took me a while to find my spot in the first round, but I came back later in the last two rounds to help us win.”

Razee, who has also been to state in track and field and cross country, said he was extremely proud of his team.

“We picked each other up,” Razee said. “We’re a big family and our coaches are really supportive and help us out with anything. It means so much to win a title.”

The Mustangs averaged a 198 in the 15 initial qualifying baker games. A 237 in game 12 was their high game and a 147 third game was the low for a total count of 2,963.

Freshmen Gunner Steiner and Dalton Athen were in and out of the lineup much of the day and both did well at times.

The only senior on the team is Treye Herr, who now has a 300 game and a state title to wrap up his career.

“It feels great,” Herr said about an incredible final week and a half of his Shenandoah bowling career. “I just needed to focus on what (my teammates) needed to do and what I needed to do and stay confident.”

Video interviews with all six Mustangs and alternate Jonah Chandler can be found at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.

Pease said he found Herr first after clinching the title.

“I told him we got him one on the way out,” Pease said on his embrace with Herr after the clinching game. “The 300 was a one in a million thing and this on top of it is the cherry on the cake. The kid is a workaholic. He has gotten everyone else to jump on board and he means the world to this program.”

Pease added he feels so good for all of the kids.

“They work hard,” Pease said. “This is only my third year, but these kids do what we ask and I can’t credit them enough.”

Athen and Razee will complete Shenandoah’s season at the Class 1A individual state tournament Tuesday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.