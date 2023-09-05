SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs took possession of the football with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, trailing 27-19, Friday, Sept. 1, against West Central Valley.

From there, the Mustangs put together a 21-play drive, including three fourth down conversions, all of which required them to go 10 yards or farther. But the drive stalled when Jade Spangler’s pass into the end zone on fourth down from the five-yard line with five seconds left, was just out of the reach of a diving Brody Cullin, and the Wildcats held on for win.

It was quite the drive for a Mustang team that scored the first 12 points of the second half after trailing 21-7 at halftime. The final drive included a 13-yard pass from Spangler to Cole Graham on a fourth down and 13 play, driving the ball to the Wildcat 40. A holding penalty took a touchdown pass off the board two plays later, but Spangler was able to scramble for a first down on a fourth down and 10 play to keep possession of the ball. Shenandoah then had fourth down and 19 yards to go from the West Central Valley 26 when Spangler found Cullin over the middle right at the sticks for a first down. The Mustangs were out of timeouts at that point and had to kill the clock after the fourth down pass, losing first down. A Spangler scramble on second down moved the ball to the five, but again the Mustangs were forced to spike the ball to stop the clock, setting up the final play.

“I’m extremely proud of them,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said after the game. “To sustain a drive of that nature in this tight a ball game was huge. The kids fought to the final play and we as a staff are tremendously proud of the heart and effort displayed. There were a few mistakes here and there, but to be in that position with a chance is what we’re all about.”

The final drive came after West Central Valley took advantage of a short field set up by a Trenton Naragon interception. The Wildcats scored three plays later on a three-yard run by Jordon Robinson. The touchdown made the score 27-19, but Shenandoah was able to block the extra point to stay within one score.

The Mustangs used a big play to score on their first drive of the second half when Spangler found Zane McManis on a pass over the middle. McManis broke one tackle and outran the Wildcat defense for a 55-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good, however, making the score 21-13.

West Central Valley punted on its next two possessions with a Shenandoah punt in between. On the second of those Wildcat punts, Spangler broke off a 40-yard return giving Shenandoah the ball at West Central Valley’s 10-yard line with 2:24 to play in the third quarter. The first two plays went backwards, but Spangler was able to run the ball into the end zone himself on the next play with 1:05 showing on the third quarter clock. The two-point conversion failed keeping Shenandoah down by a 21-19 score.

“We made a little adjustment at halftime and switched some defensive linemen around,” Ratliff said, “and our kids executed well. It was nice to be able to stop our outside game. As a (defensive) unit, we picked it up in the second half and were ready to play coming out after halftime.”

Ratliff said the offense also picked up its play in the second half.

“We have some playmakers and when we can get the ball in their hands, that’s when we can make big plays,” Ratliff said. “Being able to sustain drives is huge and that will be big for us going forward.”

West Central Valley took the game’s opening kickoff and marched the ball right down the field with Naragon scoring on a nine-yard run to put the Wildcats in front 7-0.

Shenandoah tied the game on its third offensive possession. Spangler scored on a three-yard run to cap a 10-play drive. The Seth Zwickel extra point tied the game with one second showing on the first quarter clock.

West Central Valley scored on consecutive possessions in the second quarter with Naragon and Nate Gerling adding rushing touchdowns for the 21-7 Wildcat lead at the break.

West Central Valley ended up rushing for 181 yards and scored all four of its touchdowns on the ground. Jathan Edgington didn’t score, but led the Wildcat ground game with 74 yards on 11 carries.

Treyvein Thompson led Shenandoah’s defense with eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Graham added 7.5 tackles and McManis and Ethan Laughlin both contributed five. Laughlin added a tackle for loss. Levi Rystrom and Gage Sample chipped in four tackles each. Treyten Foster intercepted a pass.

Spangler accounted for all three Shenandoah touchdowns. He passed for 217 yards and a score and rushed for 64 yards and two scores. Jayden Dickerson added 35 yards rushing on seven attempts. McManis was Spangler’s top target in the passing game, catching four balls for 88 yards and the touchdown. Cullin and Graham caught three passes each. Laughlin and Cole Scamman both had two receptions.

The Mustangs fell to 0-2 on the season while the Wildcats improved to 1-1. For Ratliff and his staff, though, they saw a much better effort in the Week 2 game, and he’s confident his team can continue to improve as they prepare for their final non-district game Friday at Nodaway Valley.

“Our whole message was to fight for four quarters and we did that,” Ratliff said. “It was on the tips of our fingers, but our heads are high and we’re proud of the kids. It was a great game to have early to give us a taste of a close battle and hopefully we can grow and learn from it and be ready for the next one.”

Nodaway Valley enters Friday’s game with a 0-2 record with losses to Central Decatur and Mount Ayr.