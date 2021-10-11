Mustang cross country takes 7th at Atlantic

Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley and freshman Kyle Wagoner both ran to seventh place finishes in leading their respective teams at the Atlantic Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Oct. 7.
In the last tune up prior to the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, the Clarinda and Shenandoah teams both took the course as part of a big field that saw 16 boys teams and 14 girls teams field a full team.
The Clarinda girls finished third overall while Shenandoah had just four athletes in the girls field, one short of posting a team score.
The Clarinda boys ended in fifth while Shenandoah took seventh.
The Cardinal boys scored 157 points, edging Sergeant-Bluff Luton by four for fifth place.
ADM took the team title with 68 points, beating out Earlham’s 92 and Winterset’s 98. The host Trojans were also ahead of Clarinda with a 136.
Wagoner’s seventh place time was 17 minutes, 31 seconds, just three seconds back of fifth.
Jayden Dickson of Earlham beat teammate Dominic Braet by 14 seconds to win the meet title. Dickson’s time was 16:31.
Treyton Schaapherder just missed a top 10 mark for the Cardinals, taking 11th in 17:58.
Michael Mayer was next for the Cardinals with a 34th place run of 19:01. Alex Lihs finished 49th in 19:24 and Lance Regehr 57th in 19:36 to complete Clarinda’s scoring lineup.
Grant Barr completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 94th place run of 21:14.
Alex Razee returned after missing a couple meets to lead the Mustangs in 17th place with a finishing time of 18:09.
“Alex’s last 800 meters was tremendous,” Shenandoah head boys coach Andy Campbell said. “He has a top end gear that most kids don’t have.”
Eli Schuster was next for the Mustangs with a 27th place run of 18:31, a minute faster than he was on the same course a year ago. Mitchell Jones led the team early and ended up right behind Schuster in 28th with a time of 18:40.
Brandon McDowell and George Martin completed Shenandoah’s scoring lineup. McDowell finished 48th in 19:24 and Martin 69th in 19:59.
“Brandon continues to get better every week,” Campbell said. “He had a strong finish over the last mile to close the gap on our top group. He could be huge for the team over the next two weeks. George had one of his best races of the season. If you watch him run you know he is giving his all.”
Josh Schuster and Paul Schlachter completed Shenandoah’s lineup. Schuster was 75th in 20:07 and Schlachter 78th in 20:11.
“Heading into the conference meet the guys should be excited about the possibilities,” Campbell said. “Glenwood has a fast course and the competition will be terrific. I’m excited to see how things shake out for the team.”
Christene Johnson was the first of four Shenandoah girls across the finish line. She finished 27th in a time of 22:23.
Hailey Egbert came in 59th overall in 23:58. The final two Fillies finished close to each other with Abby Martin 90th in 26:21 and Lauryn Dukes 91st in 26:26.
Hartley led Clarinda with a seventh place run of 20:49.
Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan and Geneva Timmerman of ADM both broke 20 minutes to take the top two spots with Sonderman finishing in 19:42 and Timmerman 19:53.
Sonderman led Harlan to the team title with 52 points. Glenwood was second with 75 and then Clarinda’s 98. Winterset’s 122 and ADM’s 124 completed the top five.
Raenna Henke was Clarinda’s second finisher, taking 13th in 21:23. Ashlyn Eberly was next in 19th in 21:56.
Callie King wasn’t far behind Eberly, ending in 24th in 22:16. Cheyenne Sunderman completed Clarinda’s scoring with a 41st place run of 23:14.
Amelia Hesse was Clarinda’s final finisher with a 52nd place run of 23:39.
The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams next travel to Glenwood for the conference meet Thursday, Oct. 14.