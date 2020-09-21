Mustang defense turns over Tigers in district opening win

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs forced eight Red Oak turnovers with four of the six Mustang touchdowns coming off of those turnovers in a 41-7 Shenandoah win, Friday, Sept. 18.
The win pushed Shenandoah to 3-1 on the season, exceeding last season’s win total, and gave the Mustangs a victory in their first district game of the season.
The Mustangs started slowly with bad snaps killing two of the team’s first three drives. While the offense didn’t start well, the first take away by the defense turned into a touchdown. Senior Ty Rogers, playing for the first time since an injury suffered in the season opener, sacked Red Oak quarterback Max DeVries, forced a fumble, scooped the ball up and raced into the end zone for the game’s first points with 4:17 remaining in the opening period.
Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said plays like that on the defensive side of the ball sparked the Mustangs all evening.
“Coach (Brett) Roberts and Coach (Bill) Flowers had a great game plan,” said Ratliff. “We planned on sending as much pressure as we could to disrupt their backfield and they did a tremendous job. The defense sparked the energy for the offense and they fed off of that all night.”
The Mustang defense held Red Oak to just 97 yards of offense for the game.
The second Red Oak turnover eventually turned into the second Mustang touchdown in the second quarter.
Blake Herold intercepted a DeVries pass and returned the ball to the Mustang 44 yard line. The offense put together a 12 play scoring drive from there with quarterback Zayne Zwickel sneaking into the end zone on a fourth and one play from the four. The extra point was no good and Shenandoah led 13-0 with 2:21 left until halftime.
Red Oak’s only touchdown came moments later when Chase Sandholm scooped up a short kickoff, made a couple Mustangs miss, and scored.
Shenandoah scored again before halftime, though. A long pass to Herold set the Mustangs up inside the five and two plays later Michael Reed scored on a three yard run. Zwickel and Herold connected through the air for the two point conversion to extend the lead to 21-7 with 30 seconds left in the half.
Shenandoah almost put up more points before halftime. Cain Lorimor picked off DeVries on the second play of Red Oak’s ensuing drive and a long pass to Reed set up Zwickel to try a 38 yard field goal on the last play of the half, but he pushed it right keeping the lead at 21-7 into halftime.
Red Oak fumbled on its first offensive play of the third quarter and three plays later the Mustangs were back in the end zone on a three yard run by Zwickel. He couldn’t add the extra point, but the lead was 27-7 and Shenandoah had three touchdowns in less than four minutes of game time spanning both halves.
Later in the quarter the Mustangs made quick work of a 55 yard drive. Zwickel and Lorimor connected on a 28 yard pass, and then Morgan Cotten ran the ball to the 11. David Rendon did the rest of the work. The extra point extended the lead to 34-7 with 3:20 to play in the third quarter.
Turnovers plagued both teams during the final quarter with Reed adding the game’s final touchdown with 3:44 to play on the first play after a Red Oak fumble deep in its own end.
“It was a very good win for us,” said Ratliff. “There was lots of energy and enthusiasm from the kids. We always think we’re ready, but we stubbed our toe in the first quarter. We responded well after that though and harnessed that energy into what we were trying to do.”
Cotten led Shenandoah’s rushing attack with 79 yards on 25 carries. While he did the bulk of the work, it was Reed and Rendon who enjoyed most the reward, combining for seven carries for 60 yards and three scores.
“Morgan is our number one back and teams are keying on him,” said Ratliff, “but we have a couple kids (in Reed and Rendon) who can run the ball well too. We’re fairly deep and having those guys on the field gives us a multi-dimensional running game.”
The offensive line led the Mustang rushing attack while the defensive line was in Red Oak’s backfield much of the night with 12 tackles for loss.
Beau Gardner finished with eight tackles Ben Labrum and Logan Dickerson added 6.5. Herold ended with 5.5 while Reed and Avery Martin had five each. Labrum, Martin, Brody Mattes and Rogers all finished with more than one tackle for loss. Lorimor and Herold both had two interceptions.
The Mustangs improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the district. A trip to Clarinda is followed by home games with Atlantic and Greene County to conclude the regular season. Ratliff said they’ll have to clean things up going forward if the win total is going to move any higher.
“The competition rises and there is a lot more at stake in these next couple games,” said Ratliff. “We can’t have the snap situation we had early and we have to clean the penalties up. We have to stay more on task and focus on correcting our mistakes that we have had. Our ability to block at a higher level will come into play as the opposing lines get bigger and faster the next couple weeks.”
Red Oak fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the district.
The Page County Super Bowl is next for the Mustangs as they make the trip to Clarinda for their final road game of the season. The Cardinals are 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the district. They beat Red Oak and lost to Atlantic in their two district games so far.
