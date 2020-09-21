Mustang defense turns over Tigers in district opening win

Later in the quarter the Mustangs made quick work of a 55 yard drive. Zwickel and Lorimor connected on a 28 yard pass, and then Morgan Cotten ran the ball to the 11. David Rendon did the rest of the work. The extra point extended the lead to 34-7 with 3:20 to play in the third quarter.

Turnovers plagued both teams during the final quarter with Reed adding the game’s final touchdown with 3:44 to play on the first play after a Red Oak fumble deep in its own end.

“It was a very good win for us,” said Ratliff. “There was lots of energy and enthusiasm from the kids. We always think we’re ready, but we stubbed our toe in the first quarter. We responded well after that though and harnessed that energy into what we were trying to do.”

Cotten led Shenandoah’s rushing attack with 79 yards on 25 carries. While he did the bulk of the work, it was Reed and Rendon who enjoyed most the reward, combining for seven carries for 60 yards and three scores.

“Morgan is our number one back and teams are keying on him,” said Ratliff, “but we have a couple kids (in Reed and Rendon) who can run the ball well too. We’re fairly deep and having those guys on the field gives us a multi-dimensional running game.”