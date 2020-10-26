Mustang, Fillie XC shut out of state

PANORA – Shenandoah cross country was shut out of the state meet with the girls taking ninth and the boys 10th, Friday, Oct. 23 at a Class 2A state qualifying meet held at Panorama West Golf Course in Panora.
Mitchell Jones and Christene Johnson led the Mustangs and Fillies with 25th and 29th place finishes, respectively.
It was a disappointing end for the Mustangs to a season that showed some promise a few weeks ago. The Mustangs took 10th with 203 points.
“The last couple of weeks have been pretty tough mentally and emotionally on the team,” Shenandoah boys coach Andy Campbell said. “I think that finally showed up (Friday). The team we had a couple weeks ago would have had a shot at qualifying, unfortunately things didn’t work out that way. I’m sure battling through this situation will make these guys stronger in the long run. They are a terrific group.”
Jones was Shenandoah’s top finisher. He was strong early and ended 25th with a time of 19:09.
Campbell said Jones had a good start and competed hard all race while second finisher Alex Razee continued to move up and had an impressive last 1,000 meters to finish 34th in 19:30.
Eli Schuster, George Martin and Josh Schuster completed the scoring for Shenandoah.
“Eli and Josh gave great effort to their team,” Campbell said, “after being away for a couple of weeks. George continued his late season surge. He has improved so much over the last two weeks.”
Eli Schuster was 45th in 20:05, Martin 47th in 20:07 and Josh Schuster 52nd in 20:37.
Sam Martin was the only Mustang senior in the lineup. He finished 60th in 21:01.
“Sam is one of the hardest working men on the team,” Campbell said. “His attitude and effort definitely make our culture stronger. He will be missed.”
Rafe Rodewald completed Shenandoah’s lineup, taking 80th in 22:49.
“All five scorers return next year,” Campbell said. “I’m sure they will be motivated for next fall. They all have positives from the season to build on. Unfortunately we lose four terrific seniors. Sam Martin, Bryce McDowell, Landen Newquist and Quentin Slater were a great group. They all contributed to the team and were all important to developing the culture of the team.”
Davis County, Albia and Central Decatur were the top three teams in the boys field. Cole Dooley of Treynor won the race in 17:02.
Johnson led the Fillies with a 29th place run. After finishing 16th last year as a freshman, it was disappointing for Johnson not to have a chance to run at state, Fillies head coach Liz Skillern said.
“Christene came to practice every day to get better and it worked,” Skillern said. “This race was difficult to take as she set her goal a year ago to get to the state meet. It wasn’t meant to be this year, but she’s strong enough to set her sights and work on it for next year.”
The Fillies were ninth in the team race with 210 points, well off of the 80 scored by Roland-Story in the third qualifying position. The Fillies were without two usual scorers, including lone senior Brenna Godfread, who entered the season hoping to become a four-time state meet qualifier.
“It was a tough ending to an outstanding career,” Skillern said about Godfread. “Injuries are never good and the timing was horrible. She has been a key factor in our success for the past four years. The girls really look up to her and she’s helped build a quality team for that reason.”
Lauryn Dukes also missed the meet for the Fillies.
“Missing two key scorers is rough on any team,” Skillern said, “but when you start with 10 runners at the beginning of the season, everyone is valuable. No excuses, it just wasn’t our year.”
Sarah Gilbert was next for the Fillies with a 39th place run of 24:01. Abby Martin was 10 seconds and two places behind Gilbert.
“I’m so proud of Sarah,” Skillern said. “She is fairly hard on herself. Knowing she has the talent, then giving 100% and having it not be enough is brutal. She wanted to lead her team to the state meet and was crushed when she couldn’t do so. I really enjoyed Abby stepping in as our only freshman and fitting right in with our team. She is an incredibly hard worker and went after it from day one. Her improvement throughout the season was almost textbook.”
Kelsey Franklin finished 51st in 24:53 and Hadlee Kinghorn 68th in 26:14 to complete the scoring for the Fillies. Aleigha Gomez was Shenandoah’s sixth and final runner, taking 78th in 28:01.
“I was hoping we would end up at least in the top half,” Skillern said. “It seems that everyone was hurting somewhere. Mentally I believe the girls were all in. They set their goals high, even without their top scorers. They never lost heart.”
Davis County, Panorama and Roland-Story were the team qualifiers. Treynor’s Clara Teigland won the race in 20:15.
