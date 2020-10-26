Mustang, Fillie XC shut out of state

The Fillies were ninth in the team race with 210 points, well off of the 80 scored by Roland-Story in the third qualifying position. The Fillies were without two usual scorers, including lone senior Brenna Godfread, who entered the season hoping to become a four-time state meet qualifier.

“It was a tough ending to an outstanding career,” Skillern said about Godfread. “Injuries are never good and the timing was horrible. She has been a key factor in our success for the past four years. The girls really look up to her and she’s helped build a quality team for that reason.”

Lauryn Dukes also missed the meet for the Fillies.

“Missing two key scorers is rough on any team,” Skillern said, “but when you start with 10 runners at the beginning of the season, everyone is valuable. No excuses, it just wasn’t our year.”

Sarah Gilbert was next for the Fillies with a 39th place run of 24:01. Abby Martin was 10 seconds and two places behind Gilbert.