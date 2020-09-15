Mustang football coach, AD look back on changing opponents during game week

Shenandoah football made the best of a difficult situation Friday.
That’s what Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich said after a crazy couple days to end last week that saw Shenandoah football lose a scheduled game, put a new one on the schedule a few hours later and then play that new game two days later.
Shenandoah was scheduled to make the trip to Des Moines Christian, Friday, Sept. 11, to start district play, but that game was canceled Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 case on the Des Moines Christian football team. A few hours after the cancellation was official, Shenandoah had a new game in place against Alta-Aurelia.
Weinrich said he made initial contact with Des Moines Christian because by midweek he still hadn’t received any district protocols and expectations for what Shenandoah players, coaches and fans could expect, traveling to their campus.
Weinrich received an email back Wednesday afternoon that gave him the impression this was coming and he immediately started contacting other schools.
“The Iowa High School Athletic Association sends out emails every week that lists schools that don’t have games,” said Weinrich. “I emailed all of those names asking if they could email or call me when you get this.”
Later that afternoon, Weinrich received official word the game was off and had to go tell head coach Ty Ratliff during practice.
“They were on the field at practice,” said Weinrich. “I went out there and told them to take a water break and informed them we might have a game, but it’s not going to be against Des Moines Christian.”
Weinrich was later able to get Alta-Aurelia’s superintendent on the phone, and got contact information for the Warriors’ head coach and the new game was set.
Ratliff said once the game with Alta-Aurelia became official, it was a late couple nights for him and his coaching staff.
“We had scouting reports and game plans ready for Des Moines Christian,” said Ratliff, “but we were able to trade film with their coach around 8 p.m. and spent most of (Wednesday) night breaking down film to try to get as much information to the boys as we could. We feel we did the best preparation we could have done with limited time. The kids were prepared, we went up there, and we just fell short.”
The game was set Wednesday evening, but it wasn’t until Thursday afternoon when the decision was made for the Mustangs to play a true road game.
“We wanted to play a neutral site game,” said Weinrich, “but the weather was so bad that nobody wanted random people coming in and ripping up their field. We tried for a turf field, but Harlan and Denison had home games. We tried to play at Buena Vista, which is a nice college field under the lights that would have been a lot of fun, but they had a recent COVID outbreak and were afraid to bring two different high schools on their campus.”
Ratliff said the athletes were pretty shocked at first, but he feels they have all learned a lot and this pandemic is much more real now.
“The reality that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and you don’t know if you’ll be able to play the next week or practice that night set in,” said Ratliff. “The kids realize this is the real deal and the precautions we’re taking every day we have to continue to do if we want to continue to play. It sends the message you really never know when that last game or last practice could come, especially as you get closer to the end of the season.”
Weinrich was impressed by what he saw from his athletes and coaches Friday.
“They had to start from scratch,” said Weinrich. “Our defense wasn’t great in the first half, but in the second half we made as good of adjustments as I have seen. I give a lot of credit to our guys for figuring it out on the fly. We had to make a long trip and had a good chance to win, but a couple breaks didn’t go our way and that happens in sports. We wouldn’t want to do that every week, but it was a positive experience.”
Alta-Aurelia won the game 13-7 to drop Shenandoah’s overall record to 2-1. The Mustangs return home Friday to take on Red Oak in Class 2A District 9 action.
Des Moines Christian’s district contest with Greene County, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled.
