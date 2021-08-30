Mustang football edged by Missouri Valley in season opener

The Mustangs had some bright spots on the offensive end, despite the loss.

Cotten rushed for 76 yards and three scores and also caught four passes for 32 yards

“We did some good things (offensively),” Cotten said. “We made some mistakes too and there was a lot we can improve on.”

Mount threw for 278 yards and a touchdown in his first career start at quarterback.

“Nolan had a great first game,” Ratliff said. “There are a lot of things to clean up to help him be more efficient, but he came out, took charge and led like he should. We have to clean up the line, he was under pressure all night and that got to us a bit. Morgan ran the ball well going downhill. We moved the ball efficiently when we were ahead of the chains.”

Herold caught eight of Mount’s 16 completions, totaling 108 yards. Hunter Dukes caught three passes for 76 yards and Brody Cullin had a 62-yard catch and run early in the second quarter that put the Mustangs on the scoreboard.

After Cullin’s touchdown catch, Cotten found the end zone with an even five minutes left in the first half to put Shenandoah in front 14-6. A big pass play and a short field caused by a turnover allowed Missouri Valley to score twice before halftime to lead 22-14 at intermission.