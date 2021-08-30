Mustang football edged by Missouri Valley in season opener

SHENANDOAH – On a night when the Shenandoah football team and community remembered one of their own who was tragically taken too soon, the Shenandoah football team saw Missouri Valley score 22 points in the final three minutes and 10 seconds to rally for a 44-29 win Friday, Aug. 27, in the opening game for both teams.
Almost everybody on a nearly full Shenandoah side of the stadium wore blue in remembrance of Grace Johnson, the Shenandoah senior who died Monday Aug. 23, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
An incredible show of support by the Shenandoah community looked like it may end with a football victory when Morgan Cotten found the end zone for the third time in the game to put the Mustangs in front 29-22 with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Cotten was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete and said it was great to get back on the field.
“We have a lot of new faces and at times we stepped up as a team,” Cotten said, “but we had a lot of mental mistakes we have to clean up going forward.”
After the go-ahead score, the Mustang defense turned away Missouri Valley on downs after a 15-play drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock.
Shenandoah started deep in its own end, but went backwards because of a penalty and a sack and after a punt Missouri Valley started on Shenandoah’s 43-yard line with 4:56 still showing on the clock.
The Big Reds took advantage of the good field position and scored on the fifth play of their drive when Brody Lager found Cole Staska on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Alexis Manzo ran in the two-point conversion giving the Big Reds a 30-29 lead with 3:10 to go.
Shenandoah again went backwards on the ensuing drive and gave the ball up on downs at its own 11.
Three plays later, Missouri Valley was back in the end zone on a two-yard run by Manzo with 1:49 to play.
The Mustangs stopped the two-point conversion, though, keeping the score at 36-29 and giving themselves a chance.
A short kick gave the Mustangs good field position and three completions from Nolan Mount to Blake Herold moved the Mustangs to the Missouri Valley 25. The next three passes were incomplete, though, and the fourth down throw was intercepted by Staska, who ran it back for a touchdown with seven seconds to play for the final margin.
Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said his team had too many mistakes, as they hurt themselves with penalties several times, especially on offense.
“It seemed like every time we went forward we found ourselves behind the chains again,” Ratliff said. “We have to clean up the mental mistakes. They always seemed to come at crucial times and hurt us offensively.”
The Mustangs had some bright spots on the offensive end, despite the loss.
Cotten rushed for 76 yards and three scores and also caught four passes for 32 yards
“We did some good things (offensively),” Cotten said. “We made some mistakes too and there was a lot we can improve on.”
Mount threw for 278 yards and a touchdown in his first career start at quarterback.
“Nolan had a great first game,” Ratliff said. “There are a lot of things to clean up to help him be more efficient, but he came out, took charge and led like he should. We have to clean up the line, he was under pressure all night and that got to us a bit. Morgan ran the ball well going downhill. We moved the ball efficiently when we were ahead of the chains.”
Herold caught eight of Mount’s 16 completions, totaling 108 yards. Hunter Dukes caught three passes for 76 yards and Brody Cullin had a 62-yard catch and run early in the second quarter that put the Mustangs on the scoreboard.
After Cullin’s touchdown catch, Cotten found the end zone with an even five minutes left in the first half to put Shenandoah in front 14-6. A big pass play and a short field caused by a turnover allowed Missouri Valley to score twice before halftime to lead 22-14 at intermission.
After recovering its own kickoff to start the second half, the Mustangs needed seven plays to cover 32 yards with a 14-yard scoring run by Cotten on fourth down, along with a two-point conversion run, tying the game.
Missouri Valley benefitted from the Mustang mistakes and also chewed up the clock on the ground. Manzo carried the ball 29 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns.
Lager only attempted seven passes, but completed three to Staska for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
In the end, it was a tough first loss for the Mustangs on a night when Ratliff was very impressed to see his team and the community come together.
“It was great to see the support from the community,” Ratliff said. “There was a lot of energy in the stands and on the field and it was all a great remembrance of Grace. It was too bad we couldn’t get a win in a time like that, but we tell the kids all the time that there are bigger things than football out there in life.”
Shenandoah travels for the first time this season with a Friday trip to Greenfield to take on Nodaway Valley in another non-district contest. The Wolverines beat Mount Ayr 20-16 in their opening game.