Mustang football falls in Atlantic

The Shenandoah Mustangs ended the non-district portion of the football season with a 37-13 loss at Atlantic Friday, Sept. 10.

The Mustangs led 7-6 after the first quarter but didn’t score again until the Trojans had 37 points by their name as Atlantic joined Shenandoah with a 1-2 overall record.

Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount – who entered play as the state’s leading passer – was held to 127 passing yards and a touchdown. He threw four interceptions, one of which was returned for a score.

Five different Mustangs caught passes from Mount with Blake Herold catching three for 32 yards. Brody Cullin caught a 57-yard touchdown pass as one of his two receptions.

The Shenandoah rushing game couldn’t get much going either. Beau Gardner ran for a 20-yard touchdown and led the Mustangs with 41 rushing yards. Morgan Cotten was held to 25 yards on 10 carries as Shenandoah went for just 86 yards and 3.6 yards per attempt.

Atlantic quarterback Caden Anderson completed just five passes, but three went for touchdowns. Garrett McLaren caught three passes for 86 yards and two scores.

Dante Hedrington ran for 102 yards and a score to lead the Trojan backs.