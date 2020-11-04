Mustang football improves win total - Zwickel chosen as team MVP

The Shenandoah Mustangs improved their number of wins and were competitive inside Class 2A District 9 during a shortened 2020 season.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association knocked the regular season schedule from nine games to seven because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed every team into the playoffs. Shenandoah lost in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs, but still managed three wins in eight contests. The three wins were one more than last year and the highest mark for the program since 2016.

“Improving our overall record from last year and playing competitive in each game,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said when asked about season highlights. “Even when the scores weren’t in our favor our kids fought to the end.”

The Mustangs opened the season with a pair of victories, beating AHSTW 24-22 and Sidney 28-20. After a 13-7 loss to Alta-Aurelia in game three, a game that was only scheduled about 48 hours prior to kick off because of positive COVID-19 cases on scheduled opponent, Des Moines Christian.

The Mustangs then opened play in Class 2A District 9 with a 41-7 win over Red Oak before losing their final four games. Two of those losses were to Clarinda and one each to Atlantic and Greene County, who both advanced to Class 2A’s round of 16.