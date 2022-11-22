Mustang football looks back on season

Shenandoah senior Blake Herold was named the Shenandoah Football Team MVP at the Mustangs’ annual end of season banquet Monday, Nov. 21.

Herold was one of seven Mustangs who earned a team award during the banquet, which was sponsored by the Shenandoah Elks Club.

It was a season that started well after the team had a great summer and head coach Ty Ratliff said they had a good feeling coming into the season. They had a great team camp at Peru State; Herold committed to the University of Kansas to play football and then the Mustangs started 2-0.

The injuries had already started piling up in those two games and continued through three straight losses, eventually leading to the decision to cancel the remainder of the varsity season after five games.

Ratliff said the Clarke game, which was the final varsity contest of the season, “doesn’t reflect the toughness and character of this team.”

The Mustangs played two more junior varsity games after the cancellation of the season and was able to end on a high note with a win over Mount Ayr.

Ratliff said while nobody wanted the season to go how it did, it’s part of them now and now up to everyone to see how they respond to it, a process that has already started and the start of a busy offseason for a young team prior to the opening game next fall.

The Mustangs had just four seniors in Beau Gardner, Herold, Ben Labrum and Tysen Shaw. Ratliff spent some time just on those four, saying they were tremendous leaders and stepped up to play wherever they were needed.

Gardner, Herold and Shaw earned the academic award from the Hawkeye 10 Conference, leading a group that earned the Excellence in Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for achieving a team GPA of 3.0-3.24.

A lot of younger athletes stepped up during the season, including seven freshmen who were given their varsity letters Monday. Ratliff said it’s now about sticking together and seeing who will rise up to lead the team and the school going forward.

Herold was also named the team’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in the team awards, which are voted on by the players.

Jade Spangler also won two awards, earning Wide Receiver of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year. Gardner was named Linebacker of the Year, Jayden Dickerson Offensive Back of the Year, Ethan Richardson Offensive Lineman of the Year, Seth Zwickel Special Teams Player of the Year and Ethan Laughlin earned junior varsity MVP honors.

Ratliff ended the program saying he’s very excited for next year and to see how the team builds going into next season.