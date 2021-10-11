Mustang football overwhelmed by district champion Rams

Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount passed for 256 yards and the Mustangs were the first Class 2A District 8 team to score on Greene County this season, but the Rams gave up just one touchdown and stacked up 430 yards of offense and eight touchdowns in a 54-6 win.

The win clinches the district title for Greene County and eliminates Shenandoah from postseason contention with one week remaining.

The Mustangs wrap up the regular season with a home game against Des Moines Christian Friday.

Mount completed 18 of 44 passes for 256 yards, but also threw five interceptions.

Shenandoah had negative rushing yards for the game, but Morgan Cotten’s rushing touchdown was the only Shenandoah score of the game.

Blake Herold caught eight passes for 79 yards and Brody Cullin hauled in five balls for 111 yards for the Mustangs. Beau Gardner added three catches and Hunter Dukes had two for Shenandoah.

Herold led the Shenandoah defense with 11.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Owen Laughlin added four tackles for the Mustangs while Dukes and Cotten finished with 3.5 each.