Mustang football season opens Friday in Missouri Valley

The Shenandoah football team makes the trip to Missouri Valley to start the 2022 season Friday.

It’s the first of three non-district games to start the season for the Mustangs.

Mustangs head coach Ty Ratliff said the Big Reds look very similar to last year’s team that beat the Mustangs 44-29 in the season opener.

“Missouri Valley is a run heavy team with a strong back,” Ratliff said. “He really hurt us with some big plays last year. We have to contain him and minimize big plays. Defensively, they’ll run a 3-4, which is a change from last year. They look to be very aggressive and fly to the ball. It will be very important we talk up front to pick up the blitz. We have to be disciplined and able to go on multiple counts.”

The Mustangs were scheduled to have an intra-squad scrimmage Friday, but it was canceled because of weather and wet grounds.

Ratliff said practice has been good to this point, and he said they have some returning playmakers on offense, which should make them tough to stop.

“We return one of the state’s leading receivers in tight end Blake Herold,” Ratliff said. “We will not only look to get him the ball but also run behind him. Brody Cullin is our utility back. We’ll use him in space as much as we can. He has speed, great hands and the ability to make big plays. Cole Scamman is our new quarterback. He’s young, but offers great ability not only in the passing game, but also running.”

Beau Gardner and Jayden Dickerson are a couple players to watch on defense, Ratliff said.

“They are tough downhill linebackers that like to make plays,” Ratliff said. “Ben Labrum also brings size and speed off the edge as a defensive end.”

Shenandoah finished 2-7 last year and hopes to make a move at improving on that mark with a strong performance Friday to open the season.

“I want our kids to play fast, play together and play with a lot of heart,” Ratliff said. “If we do those things, a lot of other issues will sort themselves out.”

Friday’s season opening football game has kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m.