Mustang football to host West Central Valley Friday

The Shenandoah Mustangs will play one additional football game this season.

The Mustangs have scheduled a home game with West Central Valley Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are 3-5 on the season and finished fifth in Class 1A District 7 with a district record of 1-4.

The Mustangs and Wildcats have a pair of common opponents this season.

West Central Valley was in the same district as Nodaway Valley, who the Mustangs beat 28-26 back in Week 2. West Central Valley lost 14-6 to the Wolverines in Week 7. West Central Valley also played Red Oak in non-district play, a game won by the Tigers in Week 2, 20-0. Shenandoah lost 31-13 to the Tigers in Week 4.