Mustang football to host West Central Valley Friday
Shenandoah Football

Members of the Shenandoah football team pose for a picture during a preseason practice. Front row, from left: Michael Reed, Brandon Frerichs, Jay Session, Logan Dickerson, Evan Holmes, Morgan Cotten, Clayton Holben, Jacob Wolfe, Blake Herold, Ben Laburm, Beau Gardner and Jayson Stogdill. Middle row, from left: Treye Herr, Ayden Strange, Xavier Martin, Owen Laughlin, Jacob Rystrom, Kemper Long, Matt Overbey, Tysen Shaw, Cade Leece, Nolan Mount, Seth Zwickel, Steven Perkins and Steven Baker. Back row, from left: Dalton Athen, Jayden Dickerson, RJ Hill, Cole Scamman, Brody Cullin, Mark Hardy, Ethan Webster, Connor St. Denny, Terin Courtier, Mason Booker, Quinn Maher, Ethan Richardson, Tyler Carnes and River Clark.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Mustangs will play one additional football game this season.

The Mustangs have scheduled a home game with West Central Valley Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are 3-5 on the season and finished fifth in Class 1A District 7 with a district record of 1-4.

The Mustangs and Wildcats have a pair of common opponents this season.

West Central Valley was in the same district as Nodaway Valley, who the Mustangs beat 28-26 back in Week 2. West Central Valley lost 14-6 to the Wolverines in Week 7. West Central Valley also played Red Oak in non-district play, a game won by the Tigers in Week 2, 20-0. Shenandoah lost 31-13 to the Tigers in Week 4.

