The Shenandoah boys had the top three finishers in earning a triangular win over Creston and Southwest Valley at Crestmoor Golf Course Thursday, April 20, at Creston.

The Fillies also competed there and finished second with a 235. Southwest Valley won the girls triangular with a 216, while Creston was one athlete short of posting a team score.

The Mustangs put up a 172, beating Creston’s 196 and Southwest Valley’s 231.

Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler and Ethan Laughlin earned medalist and runner-up honors with a 39 and a 41, while teammate Brody Burdorf tied for third with a 42.

Carson Rieck led Creston with a 46, while Southwest Valley’s Ethan Bruce tied Burdorf for third overall with a 42.

Logan Twyman completed Shenandoah’s team score with a 50. Tyler Babe added a 55 and Jacob Dunkeson a 57 for the Mustangs.

Amelia Mattes led the Fillies with a 55, finishing tied for fourth overall.

Makaela Downing of Creston was medalist with a 47, with Southwest Valley’s Becca Wetzel earning runner-up honors with a 53.

Ashlee Dinges was just behind Mattes for the Fillies with a 56. Molli Finn put up a 61 and Sydney Edwards a 63 to complete Shenandoah’s team score. Taylor Henderson added a 68.

The Shenandoah boys compete again Saturday at the Sidney Tournament while the Shenandoah girls host Red Oak Monday.