Mustang golf places 6th at Lewis Central Tourney
Nick Opal, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Nick Opal chips his ball toward the green during the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday, April 15. Opal's 98 was Shenandoah's third-lowest score.

 Peter Huguenin/Daily Nonpareil

Shenandoah senior Carter Ruzek missed a top 10 medal by one stroke, shooting an 88, Thursday, April 15 at the Lewis Central Tournament, played at Fox Run.

The Mustangs shot a 379 as a team to finish sixth in the 11-team field.

Atlantic shot a 329 to win the tournament with Brett Klusman of St. Albert winning individual honors with a 77.

Jade Spangler was next for the Mustangs with a 94, followed by a 98 from Nick Opal and a 99 from David Rendon.

Isaiah Jordan added a 107 for the Mustangs while Derek Bartlett shot a 117.

