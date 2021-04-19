Mustang golf places 6th at Lewis Central Tourney

Shenandoah senior Carter Ruzek missed a top 10 medal by one stroke, shooting an 88, Thursday, April 15 at the Lewis Central Tournament, played at Fox Run.

The Mustangs shot a 379 as a team to finish sixth in the 11-team field.

Atlantic shot a 329 to win the tournament with Brett Klusman of St. Albert winning individual honors with a 77.

Jade Spangler was next for the Mustangs with a 94, followed by a 98 from Nick Opal and a 99 from David Rendon.

Isaiah Jordan added a 107 for the Mustangs while Derek Bartlett shot a 117.