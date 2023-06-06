SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah junior Camden Lorimor threw a complete game shutout in a 2-0 Mustang victory over Denison to open a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday, June 5.

The second game was also a low-scoring affair, this one going Denison’s way by a 3-1 score.

Lorimor worked around four hits and five walks, striking out seven to go the distance in the game one win. He managed his way through traffic on the base paths much of the night, stranding the bases loaded in the fourth and leaving runners at second and third in the fifth. Lorimor was helped out by his defense much of the night, including nice plays by Jade Spangler at shortstop to end the fifth and Logan Twyman at third base to end the sixth, stranding a runner at second.

“I went out there and tried to throw strikes,” Lorimor said. “I let them hit it and luckily they hit it right to us and our defense made plays. I know I can let them hit it and they’ll make the plays.”

Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said a performance like that from one his team leaders was huge.

“We stretched (Lorimor) further than we had before,” Roberts said. “It was the first game of the week and a doubleheader to start a big week of games. You give it to a leader to set the tone for the week and he did a good job of that. He didn’t let his runners bother him and stayed within himself. He let his defense play and they made some terrific plays. When we don’t have any errors and don’t walk a lot of guys we aren’t going to give up a lot of runs.”

Lorimor drove in Shenandoah’s first run in the opener. Cole Scamman opened the inning with a walk. He stole second and then with two outs, scored on Lorimor’s double.

Shenandoah’s other run came on the first pitch of the fifth inning when Gage Herron hit a solo home run. Herron had the only RBI in game two as well and Roberts said the junior is starting to swing the bat pretty well.

“We have made some adjustments in the cage,” Roberts said on Herron. “He was hitting the ball well early. Then that first week he didn’t have a real confident approach, but he has made some adjustments and worked hard at it. He’s had some good at-bats lately. The home run was a first pitch fastball and that’s something we have been working on.”

Cole Graham had the only other Shenandoah hit in the opener.

Herron and Lorimor had the only two hits in the second game and Roberts called Monday’s offensive performance a “step back.”

“We weren’t aggressive and weren’t good with the first strikes we saw,” Roberts said. “We didn’t battle well with two strikes. There were too many times when we were hoping the pitcher would make a mistake and walk us instead of taking it and making the moment yours. We did have some guys with good at-bats and hit the ball hard. Sometimes it’s right at (the defense) and that’s baseball, but we didn’t have enough of those.”

Herron drove in Lorimor for Shenandoah’s only run in the sixth inning with the Mustangs already down 3-0. Lorimor walked to start the inning and stole second. Then with two outs, Herron delivered the RBI hit. Logan Twyman followed with a walk, but a strikeout ended the inning.

While the hitting wasn’t what Roberts was hoping for overall, he got another strong pitching performance in game two with Seth Zwickel and Eli Cameron combining to strike out seven, maneuvering around four hits, five walks and three earned runs over seven innings.

Zwickel started on the mound and struck out seven, giving up single runs in the first and fourth innings. He got into trouble in the fifth, however, walking the bases loaded with one out. Roberts went to the bullpen and brought in Cameron, who limited the damage to a sacrifice fly. Cameron then worked a perfect sixth and allowed just a single in the seventh.

“(Seth and Eli) didn’t give up any crooked numbers,” Roberts said, “and their defense played well behind them. Any time you can get through a conference doubleheader using only three guys, that’s pretty good. Eli stepped up and got out of a bases loaded jam only giving up a sac fly and then the sixth and seventh were good innings. He’s a kid that has put in a lot of time and is starting to see the dividends of what he’s putting in.”

The Mustang defense didn’t commit a single error during the entire doubleheader. They finished the night with a 3-6 record, 2-6 in conference play. They are on the road Tuesday for a non-conference game against Fremont-Mills.