The Shenandoah boys tennis team opened the Class 1A Substate 8 Tournament with a 5-1 win at Red Oak Friday, May 12, That only extended the fourth-seeded Mustangs’ season by a few hours, however, as top-seed Glenwood earned a 5-0 home win over Shenandoah later in the day at Glenwood.

The Mustangs started the day strong, winning five of the six matches against Red Oak with five relatively easy wins.

Andrew Lawrence ended up having to work the hardest for the win and that came after beating Max DeVries 6-0 in the opening set at No. 1 singles. DeVries battled back from an early deficit to force a tiebreak in the second set, but Lawrence prevailed 7-2 in the tiebreak to earn the straight set win and gain a team point for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah’s Dylan Gray won 6-2, 6-0 over Brett Erickson at No. 2 singles. Lucas Sun was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Joshua LeRette at No. 3 singles. Seth Zwickel gave the Mustangs another team point with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Braden Woods at No. 4.

Red Oak extended the dual at No. 5 singles with Shenandoah’s Drew Morelock losing 6-2, 6-3 to Jonah Wemhoff. Teagan Brunk gave the Mustangs the needed fifth point, however, with a 6-2, 6-1 win over James Gass.

The top doubles teams were on the court when the Brunk/Gass match ended with the score tied 4-4 between Gray/Zwickel and DeVries/Erickson, but the match was called because the Mustangs had clinched the dual.

In the second dual of the day for both teams, Glenwood made quick work of Shenandoah with a 5-0 win.

Lawrence lost 6-3, 6-3 to Tyler Harger at the top spot. Gray suffered a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Kayden Anderson at No. 2. Sun fell 6-2, 6-2 to Ben Batten at No. 3 and Zwickel lost 6-2, 6-0 to Brody Taylor at No. 4.

Morelock battled to a 7-5 loss in the first set against Will Getter at No. 5, but Getter won the second set 6-0, giving Glenwood its fifth team point and the dual win. Brunk was trailing 7-5, 0-1 against Liam Hays at No. 6.

The loss ended the season for everybody on Shenandoah’s lineup except Lawrence, who now focuses on next week’s state singles tournament.