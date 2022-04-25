Mustang tennis cruises past Harlan

The Shenandoah boys tennis team lost just five games over nine matches in cruising to a 9-0 win at Harlan Thursday, April 21.

The Shenandoah girls tennis team was in progress at home against the Cyclones before rain and lightning ended the dual early.

Five of the six singles matches in boys ended with an 8-0 score with the only exception being Eli Schuster’s 8-1 win over Edgar Mena at number three.

Shenandoah’s singles wins came from Andrew Lawrence over Andrew Andersen at number one, Josh Schuster over Keyton Francis at number two, Paul Schlachter over Eric Torneten at number four, Dylan Gray over Garrett Hillwick at number five and Drew Morelock over Abram Wilwerding at number six.

The Mustangs didn’t have an 8-0 win in doubles, but none of the matches were in doubt.

The Schuster brothers took down Andersen and Francis 8-2 at number one. Lawrence and Morelock teamed up at number two for an 8-1 win over Mena and Torneten. Schlachter and Gray were also 8-1 winners, defeating Hillwick and Wilwerding at number three.