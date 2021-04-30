Mustang tennis downs Creston

The Shenandoah Mustangs won their fifth consecutive tennis dual, winning at Creston 6-3 Thursday, April 29.

Shenandoah’s top four were all double winners on the day.

Reed Finnegan earned a 10-3 win over James Kunz at number 1 singles and teamed up with Josh Schuster to beat Kunz and Daniel Merritt 10-5 at number 1 doubles. Schuster beat Merritt 10-3 at number 3 singles.

“Reed had his best showing of the year,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “I was happy to see him capitalize on the right opportunities to take control at the net.”

Eli Schuster had the closest win of the dual for the Mustangs, earning an 11-10 win over Avery Fuller at number 4 singles. The tiebreak went to extra points as well with Schuster winning it 9-7.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence beat Jeremy Rutz 10-3 at number 2 singles before teaming up with Eli Schuster for a 10-7 win over Rutz and Nate Wells at number 2 doubles.

“Andrew faced the same opponent that he saw in Carroll last weekend,” Daoust said, “but this time was able to capitalize on having deuce scoring in play. He moved around the court much better this time than last.”