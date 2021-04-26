Mustang tennis downs Harlan

The Shenandoah Mustangs showed off their depth in a 7-2 home win over Harlan Thursday, April 22, while the Fillies lost 6-3 at Harlan.
Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said the top player for the Harlan boys, Brock Bruns, is a very strong, experienced player and he showed it, winning both of his matches.
Bruns beat Reed Finnegan 10-4 at number 1 singles and then teamed up with Mitchell Rueschenberg to beat Finnegan and Josh Schuster 10-4 at number 1 doubles.
“Reed did a nice job early against the Cyclone senior,” Daoust said. “Bruns changed his strategy and hit several drop shots after the first six or seven games and it took Reed a while to adjust, but in all it was a good showing.”
The Mustangs rolled in the other seven matches.
Andrew Lawrence beat Rueschenberg 10-1 at number 2 singles. Schuster beat Stephen Leinen 10-2 at number 3 singles. Eli Schuster earned a 10-0 win over Tytan Frohlich at number 4 singles. Quentin Slater returned to the lineup and won 10-2 over Andrew Andersen at number 5 singles. Dylan Gray wrapped up singles play with a 10-1 win at number 6 over Nolan Blum.
“Andrew took advantage of his opponents’ weaknesses at the right time,” Daoust said. “Josh wasn’t hitting his serve as well (Thursday), but made up for it with consistent deep rallies. Eli had a great match and learned to hit it over or away from Frohlich’s overhead shot.”
The doubles wins weren’t quite as easy for the Mustangs, but they were relatively comfortable in earning the two additional victories.
Lawrence and Eli Schuster won 10-3 at number 2 over Leinen and Frohlich. Slater and Gray teamed up for a 10-4 win over Andersen and Blum at number 3.
“Andrew/Eli and Quentin/Dylan worked on slowing down the first serve and placing it,” Daoust said. “If they can get good at this going forward, they give themselves a better chance of winning.”
The Mustangs improved to 4-1 in dual play while the Cyclones fell to 1-4.
Jessica Sun won both of her matches at the top of the Shenandoah Fillie lineup to lead the team.
Sun won 8-0 over Liz Devine at number 1 singles and then teamed up with Paige Gleason for an 8-2 win over Devine and Josie Knudsen at number 1 doubles.
The other Shenandoah win came at number 2 doubles with Erin Baldwin and Emma Olson beating Allie Owens and Casey Kohl 8-5.
Harlan went 5-1 in singles play.
Baldwin lost 8-1 to Owens at number 2. Gleason moved up to number 3 and dropped an 8-6 decision to Knudsen. Libby Ehlers fell 8-4 to Kohl and number 4. Olson lost 8-2 to Grace Coenen at number 5 and Vesta Bopp fell 8-2 to Erica Rust at number 6.