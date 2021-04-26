Mustang tennis downs Harlan

The Shenandoah Mustangs showed off their depth in a 7-2 home win over Harlan Thursday, April 22, while the Fillies lost 6-3 at Harlan.

Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said the top player for the Harlan boys, Brock Bruns, is a very strong, experienced player and he showed it, winning both of his matches.

Bruns beat Reed Finnegan 10-4 at number 1 singles and then teamed up with Mitchell Rueschenberg to beat Finnegan and Josh Schuster 10-4 at number 1 doubles.

“Reed did a nice job early against the Cyclone senior,” Daoust said. “Bruns changed his strategy and hit several drop shots after the first six or seven games and it took Reed a while to adjust, but in all it was a good showing.”

The Mustangs rolled in the other seven matches.

Andrew Lawrence beat Rueschenberg 10-1 at number 2 singles. Schuster beat Stephen Leinen 10-2 at number 3 singles. Eli Schuster earned a 10-0 win over Tytan Frohlich at number 4 singles. Quentin Slater returned to the lineup and won 10-2 over Andrew Andersen at number 5 singles. Dylan Gray wrapped up singles play with a 10-1 win at number 6 over Nolan Blum.