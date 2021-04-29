 Skip to main content
Mustang tennis earns close victory over Rams
  • Updated
Jessica Sun, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun makes a shot during a match at Red Oak Tuesday, April 20.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Mustang tennis team pulled off a 5-4 road win over Glenwood Tuesday, April 27, while the Fillies lost at home 6-3 to the Rams.

The Mustangs won four of the six singles matches, headlined by Andrew Lawrence’s 10-0 win at number 2 over Tyler Harger.

Josh Schuster won 10-3 at number 3 for the Mustangs, Eli Schuster won 10-5 at number 4 and Quinten Slater earned a 10-7 win at number 5.

Reed Finnegan dropped a close one at number 1, losing 10-8 to Teagan Matheny while Dylan Gray lost 10-6 at number 6.

The Mustangs managed just one win in doubles. It was a 10-6 triumph at number 2 from Lawrence and Eli Schuster over Nieman and Clark.

The other two matches were close battles that went to the Rams. Finnegan and Josh Schuster lost 10-8 at number 1 to Matheny and Harger. Slater and Gray took an 11-9 loss to Batten and Keller at number 3.

The Mustangs improved to 5-1 overall in duals and 5-0 against Hawkeye 10 Conference competition. The Rams fell to 5-4.

The Fillies won two of their three matches over the Rams in doubles competition, but went just 1-5 in singles.

The only singles win for Shenandoah came on top as Jessica Sun rolled to an 8-0 victory over Ashley Goy.

Erin Baldwin was the closest to another win, dropping an 8-6 decision at number 2 to Rylie Morgenstern.

Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason lost 8-4 to Madeline Becker at number 3, Libby Ehlers dropped an 8-0 decision at number 4 to Maya Silvius, Emma Olson lost 8-1 to Coryl Matheny at number 5 and Vesta Bopp dropped an 8-3 decision at number 6 to Riley Wiese.

The Fillies won at the top two doubles positions. Sun and Gleason needed a tiebreak to get by Goy and Morgenstern at number 1. The 9-8 win was finished off with a 7-5 tiebreak score.

Baldwin and Olson teamed up for a nice 8-5 win at number 2 over Becker and Silvius.

Glenwood won at number 3 with Matheny and Wiese teaming up to beat Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough 8-1.

The Rams improved to 5-2 in dual play with the win while Shenandoah dropped to 0-7.

