SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah boys tennis team finished a disappointing eighth, while Clarinda ended in 10th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Boys Tennis Tournament Monday, May 1, in Shenandoah.

The Mustangs had a pair of medalists, both in the doubles draws. Andrew Lawrence and Dylan Gray finished fifth at No. 1 doubles, while Drew Morelock and Teagan Brunk took sixth at No. 2 doubles. Lucas Sun and Seth Zwickel played in the two singles draws and both finished eighth. The Mustangs finished with nine team points.

Clarinda had a pair of eighth-place finishes in the doubles draws to score its two team points. Ben Miller and Brady Cox played at No. 1 doubles and Dillon Hunter and Ian Smith at No. 2 doubles.

Lewis Central’s Christian Jensen won the No. 1 singles title and led the Titans to 28 team points to win the conference crown. Glenwood was second with 26 points, with Tyler Harger and Kayden Anderson winning the No. 1 doubles title and Will Getter and Liam Hays the No. 2 doubles championship. Kuemper’s Mason Reichs won No. 2 singles, helping the Knights to a third-place total of 22 points.

Shenandoah’s Lawrence and Gray entered the No. 1 doubles draw as the No 2. seed, but they weren’t able to get out of the quarterfinals, losing 8-3 to Cole Pekny and Noah Narmi of St. Albert.

“Andrew and Dylan just didn’t look comfortable out there to start,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “We had a hard time limiting our errors and had too many finishing shots that went back into play instead of ending the point. We also had more double faults than usual and were out of position often.”

The two top Mustang players were able to rebound with three consecutive wins in the consolation bracket to finish fifth. They beat Braden Woods and Jonah Wemhoff of Red Oak 8-4, Miller and Cox of Clarinda 8-0 and then Isaac Hensen and Alex Rosenbaum of Atlantic 8-6.

“They rebounded well and got to play a lot of matches, ending with a win,” Daoust said. “They spent the rest of the day working on footwork, energy and placement. It was a good move on their part.”

Clarinda’s Miller and Cox won their first round match, beating Edgar Mena and Garrett Hillwick of Harlan 8-3. They didn’t win a game in either of their next two matches, falling into the seventh-place match where they lost 8-2 to a team from Kuemper.

Clarinda picked up two more wins early in the day.

After losing their first match 8-6 to McCoy Daley and William Tallman of St. Albert, Clarinda’s Hunter and Smith earned a first round consolation win 8-2 over Keyton Francis and Eric Torneton of Harlan. The Clarinda duo lost their next two matches, however, 8-1 and 8-2.

Drake Riddle was also a winner in the No. 1 singles bracket for the Cardinals. He beat Harlan’s Andrew Andersen 8-6 in the first round, but then lost 8-1 to top-seed Carson Seuntjens of Denison in the quarterfinals and 8-4 to Shenandoah’s Lucas Sun in the first round of consolation.

“Our effort at the beginning was excellent and we competed well,” Clarinda head coach Matt Bird said. “Drake had a nice win over a player that defeated him 10-4 last week. Brady and Ben picked up a win and Dillon and Ian rebounded after nearly upsetting the four seed to get a win and score a point for us.”

Grant Barr was the other Cardinal in the field and he lost two close matches at No. 2 singles.

Morelock and Brunk were Shenandoah’s other medalists on the day. They opened with an 8-2 win over Joshua LeRette and James Gass of Red Oak, before falling 8-3 to the top seed and eventual champions from Glenwood. The Shenandoah duo won their next two matches before losing the fifth-place match in a tiebreak to a team from Atlantic.

“Drew and Teagan had their struggles, but they rebounded and kept fighting deep into matches,” Daoust said. “We had some difficulty with fundamentals that we can address to relieve some of the pressure being put on a partner at the baseline. Both played pretty well at the net and both have the ability to grow.”

Daoust said Sun had the roughest assignment, playing No. 1 singles as a freshman, but nearly won his first match, losing in a tiebreak to Glenwood’s Ben Batten. Sun beat Clarinda’s Riddle 8-4 before dropping an 8-6 match to Connor Wiley of Creston and an 8-5 decision to Nolan Walkers of Atlantic.

“Lucas nearly pulled off an upset to start and then the rest of his matches were close, often going against the other team’s No. 1 player,” Daoust said, “and pushing them until the end. Lucas has stepped up as a freshman and proved he can hang with the top players in the conference.”

Daoust said Zwickel was frustrated with his eighth-place finish, but was often matched up with athletes who are in the No. 2 position on their team. He opened with an 8-5 win over Clarinda’s Barr, before losing 8-3 to the eventual runner-up in Payton Fort of Lewis Central. Zwickel ended his day with an 8-3 loss to Red Oak’s Brett Erickson and an 8-5 defeat to Gavin Milslagle of Creston.

“The effort was there (Monday), but we seemed to just fall short too often and underperformed as a team,” Daoust said. “I know the boys are disappointed and motivated to make some improvements. I would have liked to have been playing in the winner’s bracket, but the good thing was that everybody scored points and everybody got to play a lot of tennis.”

Daoust said he had a great crew to help him out in hosting the tournament.

“The tournament was run very well,” Daoust said. “The courts were always used and things went smoothly. I want to extend a huge thanks to Steve Johnson, Marcia Johnson, Jordyn Lembrick, Stuart Dusenberry and Jon Weinrich for helping throughout the day and the preparation leading up to it. We have great facilities and a tremendous crew.”

The Mustangs are right back at it Tuesday at Denison. Clarinda competes again Thursday at Audubon.