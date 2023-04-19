The Shenandoah and Red Oak boys tennis teams had three matches that went down to the wire in a Hawkeye 10 Conference tennis dual Tuesday, April 18, in Shenandoah. All three were won by the Mustangs and Shenandoah handled the other six matches to earn a 9-0 sweep.

Seth Zwickel was involved in two of the three close matches. He battled back from an early deficit to beat Braden Woods 10-8 at number four singles and also teamed up with Lucas Sun in an 11-9 victory over Woods and Jonah Wemhoff at number two doubles.

The other close win went Teagan Brunk’s way at number five singles as he earned an 11-9 win over Wemhoff.

While three of the matches were quite close, the Mustangs also enjoyed three easy victories.

Andrew Lawrence rolled to a 10-0 win over Max DeVries at number one singles. Drew Morelock was part of the other two blowout wins. He beat James Gass 10-1 at number six singles and also teamed up with Brunk to beat Gass and Joshua LeRette 10-1 at number three doubles.

The other three matches were in the middle in terms of scoring.

Dylan Gray was a 10-4 winner over Brett Erickson at number two singles. Sun earned a 10-5 win over LeRette at number three. Lawrence and Gray put up a 10-6 win over DeVries and Erickson at the top doubles position.

The Mustangs return home Thursday for a dual against Harlan.