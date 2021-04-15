Mustang tennis edges Atlantic

The Shenandoah tennis teams split with Atlantic in very close contests Monday, April 12.

The Mustangs won at home 5-4, while the Fillies dropped a 5-4 contest in Atlantic.

The Mustangs and Trojans split the six singles matches. Eli Schuster earned a 10-5 win over Bodie Johnson at number 3. Josh Schuster and Quentin Slater both won 10-3. Schuster beat Dayton Templeton at number 4 and Slater downed Hunter Weppler at number 5.

Shenandoah nearly earned another win at number 2 with Andrew Lawrence dropping an 11-9 decision to Ethan Sturm.

Atlantic’s Grant Sturm beat Reed Finnegan 10-4 at number 1 and Dylan Gray lost 10-5 to Bryan York at number 6.

Atlantic took the number 1 doubles match with the Sturms teaming up to beat Finnegan and Eli Schuster 10-5.

Shenandoah earned close wins at number 2 and 3 doubles to earn the team win. Lawrence and Josh Schuster beat Johnson and Templeton 10-7 at number 2 and the combination of Slater and Gray earned a 10-8 win over Weppler and York.

The Mustangs improved to 2-1 in duals with the win.

The Fillies dropped a 5-4 decision with two of the losses coming in a tiebreak.