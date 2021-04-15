Mustang tennis edges Atlantic

The Shenandoah tennis teams split with Atlantic in very close contests Monday, April 12.
The Mustangs won at home 5-4, while the Fillies dropped a 5-4 contest in Atlantic.
The Mustangs and Trojans split the six singles matches. Eli Schuster earned a 10-5 win over Bodie Johnson at number 3. Josh Schuster and Quentin Slater both won 10-3. Schuster beat Dayton Templeton at number 4 and Slater downed Hunter Weppler at number 5.
Shenandoah nearly earned another win at number 2 with Andrew Lawrence dropping an 11-9 decision to Ethan Sturm.
Atlantic’s Grant Sturm beat Reed Finnegan 10-4 at number 1 and Dylan Gray lost 10-5 to Bryan York at number 6.
Atlantic took the number 1 doubles match with the Sturms teaming up to beat Finnegan and Eli Schuster 10-5.
Shenandoah earned close wins at number 2 and 3 doubles to earn the team win. Lawrence and Josh Schuster beat Johnson and Templeton 10-7 at number 2 and the combination of Slater and Gray earned a 10-8 win over Weppler and York.
The Mustangs improved to 2-1 in duals with the win.
The Fillies dropped a 5-4 decision with two of the losses coming in a tiebreak.
Emma Olson lost 9-8 and 11-9 in the tiebreak to Addi Schmitt at number 5 singles. Libby Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough dropped a 9-8 decision to Genevieve Martinez and Olivia Engler at number 2 doubles with the Atlantic team winning the tiebreak 7-3.
Jessica Sun had Shenandoah’s only easy win of the day. The Fillie junior beat Tessa Grooms 8-1 at number 1 singles. Paige Gleason and Vesta Bopp also won in singles for the Fillies. Gleason beat Engler 8-6 at number 4 while Bopp picked up an 8-6 win over Aspen Niklasen at number 6.
Shenandoah’s other win came at number 1 doubles with Sun and Baldwin teaming up for an 8-6 win over Grooms and Nellie Grooms.
It was Nellie Grooms who beat Ehlers 8-1 at number 2 singles. Atlantic also picked up an 8-6 win at number 3 with Martinez beating Baldwin.
The Trojans had little trouble at number 3 doubles for their other win with Schmitt and Niklasen teaming up for an 8-2 win over Gleason and Olson.
The loss dropped the Fillies to 0-3 on the dual season.