Mustang tennis edges Glenwood to advance to substate final

It came down to the final match, but the Shenandoah boys tennis team earned the fifth win needed to beat Glenwood 5-4 Friday, May 13, in Glenwood in a Class 1A preliminary substate team dual.

The Mustangs now advance to the substate round Wednesday in Pella where the Mustangs will match up with Pella. Ballard and Pella Christian will also play in Pella in a substate final with the winners playing later in the day in a state quarterfinal.

The final match came at number three doubles and Shenandoah’s Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray were able to wrap up the win for the Mustangs with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Glenwood’s Brody Taylor and Will Getter.

Shenandoah won the first four singles matches, three of them in relatively easy fashion, to take early control of the dual.

Andrew Lawrence was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Glenwood’s Tyler Harger at number one singles. Josh Schuster won 6-0, 6-3 over Carter Kirsch at number two. Eli Schuster barely won his first set, but rolled in the second for a 7-5, 6-1 win over Ben Batten at number three. Schlachter lost his first set at number four 6-3 to Kayden Anderson, but adjusted, won the second set 6-0 and the 10-point match tiebreak, which is used in place of a third set, 10-1.

Glenwood’s Taylor beat Gray in a super tiebreak at number five singles to keep the Rams in the dual. Gray took the first set 7-5 but Taylor won the second 6-0 and then coasted in the tiebreak 10-3. Getter kept Glenwood alive going into doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Shenandoah’s Drew Morelock at number six.

Glenwood earned a couple close straight set wins at the top two doubles positions to make the dual come down to the final match. The Schuster brothers lost 7-5, 6-3 to Harger and Kirsch at number one and Batten and Anderson downed Lawrence and Morelock 7-5, 6-4.

The Mustangs improved to 7-3 on the dual season with the win.