 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mustang tennis extends winning streak
0 comments

Mustang tennis extends winning streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Andrew Lawrence runs up to make a play on the ball during a dual win at Red Oak earlier this season. Lawrence has spent the season at the number 2 singles position for the Mustangs.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

St. Albert’s top two players both earned a pair of wins, but after that it was all Mustangs in a 6-3 Shenandoah tennis win over the Falcons Friday, April 30, at Shenandoah.

St. Albert won a total of six games in the six Shenandoah wins.

Shenandoah’s Josh Schuster earned a 10-2 win over Cole Pekny at number 3 singles and Eli Schuster won 10-1 over Reese Pekny at number 4. Quinten Slater also was a 10-1 winner at number 5 for the Mustangs and Dylan Gray won 10-0 at number 6 over Owen Galus.

St. Albert’s number 1, Jeff Miller, earned a 10-1 win over Reed Finnegan and Carter White was a 10-6 winner at number 2 over Andrew Lawrence, making it a 4-2 Mustang lead going into the doubles portion of the dual.

Miller and White teamed up to give St. Albert a win in doubles, beating Finnegan and Josh Schuster 10-7. The other two doubles matches were easy Shenandoah wins. Lawrence and Eli Schuster won 10-1 over Cole Pekny and Reese Pekny at number 2 and Slater and Gray won 10-1 over Tallman and Galus at number 3.

The win was the sixth straight for the Mustangs to improve to 7-1 on the season. The Falcons fell to 4-5.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics