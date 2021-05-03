Mustang tennis extends winning streak

St. Albert’s top two players both earned a pair of wins, but after that it was all Mustangs in a 6-3 Shenandoah tennis win over the Falcons Friday, April 30, at Shenandoah.

St. Albert won a total of six games in the six Shenandoah wins.

Shenandoah’s Josh Schuster earned a 10-2 win over Cole Pekny at number 3 singles and Eli Schuster won 10-1 over Reese Pekny at number 4. Quinten Slater also was a 10-1 winner at number 5 for the Mustangs and Dylan Gray won 10-0 at number 6 over Owen Galus.

St. Albert’s number 1, Jeff Miller, earned a 10-1 win over Reed Finnegan and Carter White was a 10-6 winner at number 2 over Andrew Lawrence, making it a 4-2 Mustang lead going into the doubles portion of the dual.

Miller and White teamed up to give St. Albert a win in doubles, beating Finnegan and Josh Schuster 10-7. The other two doubles matches were easy Shenandoah wins. Lawrence and Eli Schuster won 10-1 over Cole Pekny and Reese Pekny at number 2 and Slater and Gray won 10-1 over Tallman and Galus at number 3.

The win was the sixth straight for the Mustangs to improve to 7-1 on the season. The Falcons fell to 4-5.