Shenandoah freshman Teagan Brunk won twice in a 6-3 Mustang tennis loss at Abraham Lincoln on Thursday, April 6.

Playing up at No. 4 singles, Brunk earned an 8-4 win over Atticus Walker. Brunk teamed up with Devin Morelock at No. 3 doubles for a 9-7 win over Luis Rodriguez and Killian McMullen.

The other win for the Mustangs came from Dylan Gray at No. 2 singles as he beat Blake Higgins 8-4.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence took an 8-1 loss to Chris Wailes at the top singles spot. Lawrence and Gray were close in the top doubles match, losing 9-7 to Wailes and Tyler Powers.

The other doubles match saw Shenandoah’s Lucas Sun and Seth Zwickel fall 8-2 to Higgins and Walker.

Sun lost 8-4 to Powers in the No. 3 singles match, Zwickel dropped an 8-6 decision to Rodriguez at five and Morelock lost 8-3 to McMullen at six.

The Mustangs are home Monday to face Atlantic.