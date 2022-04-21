Mustang tennis opens busy week with impressive win

The Shenandoah Mustangs won their second tennis dual of the season, earning a 7-2 home win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Monday, April 18.

In a dual that was originally scheduled for 11 days earlier, the Mustangs won four of the six singles matches and then swept doubles to improve to 2-1 on the dual season.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence earned a 10-5 win over Chris Wailes at number one singles. Eli Schuster played his best match of the season so far, according to Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust, in a 10-0 win over Blake Higgins at number three.

“Eli hit the ball wherever he wanted to and made life difficult for Higgins,” Daoust said.

Paul Schlachter earned a 10-3 over Tyler Powers at number four and Drew Morelock was a 10-5 winner over Atticus Walker at number six for the other two Mustang victories.

“Paul matched up against a solid forehand,” Daoust said, “but was able to get him on the run and stay safely ahead of him. Drew did a great job of staying in the match and placing volleys. His serve was on point.”

Shenandoah’s Josh Schuster had a 6-0 lead over Ty James at number two, but James rallied for the 10-7 win, earning more than half of his game wins at deuce. Dylan Gray dropped a 10-6 decision to Luis Rodriguez at number five for the other Lynx win.

All three doubles matches were pretty close and the Mustangs found a way to win all three. The Schuster brothers beat Wailes and James 10-7 at number one.

“Josh and Eli played well throughout, but found themselves down 6-3,” Daoust said. “They were able to keep a positive mindset and win seven of the last eight games. It was their best win so far and should continue to feed their confidence as the year rolls on.”

Lawrence and Gray earned a 10-4 win at number two over Higgins and Powers, using placement and net play, according to Daoust.

Schlachter and Morelock rounded out the day with a 10-8 win over Rodriguez and Walker at number three. The Mustang duo rallied from a 6-3 deficit to earn the win.