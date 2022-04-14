Mustang tennis opens season with sweep of Atlantic

The Shenandoah boys tennis team opened its season Monday, April 11, with a road sweep of Atlantic.

The Mustangs won all nine matches, but had to work hard for a few of them. The closest was at number one doubles with Josh Schuster and Eli Schuster going to a tiebreak at 10-10 with Ethan Sturm and Clevi Johnson. The Schuster brothers would earn the tiebreak win 7-2 for an 11-10 final match score.

“The Schusters had a great comeback after being down 4-7,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “They weren’t playing badly, but they got their foot in the door by hitting low, wide serves and finishing at the net. They were certainly tested mentally and rose to the occasion.”

Dylan Gray had the only close match in singles for the Mustangs, beating Nolan Waters 10-8 at number five.

“The two lefties looked to be playing chess all match with lobs and punches coming from Waters,” Daoust said, “While Gray put out a heavy dose of side spin and overheads. After being tied at seven, Dylan finally broke through and won. It was the best decision making and patience I have seen him display.”

Andrew Lawrence became the first Mustang to beat one of the Sturm brothers, who have been quite strong over the years for Atlantic, earning the win at number one singles by a 10-3 score.

“It was a close match early,” Daoust said, “but patience, placement and stamina won the match for Lawrence, giving him a large dose of confidence by beating a defending district doubles champion.”

Josh Schuster won 10-3 over Johnson at number two singles. Eli Schuster and Paul Schlachter were both 10-1 winners at the number three and four positions over Hunter Weppler and Easton O’Brien. Drew Morelock won 10-2 over Kennick Juhl at number six.

The Mustangs completed the sweep with Lawrence and Gray winning 10-0 over O’Brien and Waters at number two doubles and Schlachter and Morelock beating Weppler and Juhl 10-8 at number three.

“Paul and Drew held off a comeback bid,” Daoust said. “They exposed a couple weaknesses in the past few games and attacked.”

Daoust called it a “splendid start to the tennis season.” An opener that saw two Mustangs in Schlachter and Morelock earn their first two career wins.